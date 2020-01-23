The Hearst Corporation Selects Qualtrics CoreXM

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that The Hearst Corporation has selected Qualtrics CoreXM™ to gain deeper insights into experiences that impact their business.

CoreXM is the foundation of experience management and the most complete and trusted insight solution on the market. Organizations can start their XM journey using CoreXM to tap into the right listening channels, gather critical insights, and enable real-time action.

For nearly 20 years, the foundational solution has served millions of experience management professionals in more than 100 countries and across almost every industry. Many of the world's top brands, including Chobani, Disney, Sony, Under Armour, Yamaha, and 99 of the top 100 business schools, use Qualtrics to unlock insights that drive smarter business decisions.

