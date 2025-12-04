Turning Point with David Jeremiah Reaches Out to Prisons This Christmas Season

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evangelism is at the heart of Dr. David Jeremiah's Turning Point broadcast ministry, and he never forgets that while you can share the Gospel worldwide through the advancements in technology, you must also be the hands and feet of Christ in places sometimes forgotten. To that end, this year Turning Point created the Heart of Christmas campaign to deliver Dr. Jeremiah's new fiction book Vanished to more than 30,000 inmates incarcerated around the US this Christmas.

My prayer is that Vanished will have an eternal impact. Vanished is Dr. Jeremiah's first fiction book based on his years of prophecy study.

Working with existing prison outreach organizations, chaplain associations, and local partners, Turning Point will donate 30,420 copies of Vanished to more than 70 correctional facilities across the United States. The books are set to arrive in time to distribute as Christmas gifts to the inmates.

"In Matthew, Jesus says, 'Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.' For many prisoners, reading is one of the few pleasures they have, and Christmas is a lonely time of year for them. My prayer is that Vanished will have an eternal impact on them, and they will understand the truth of the Gospel," said Dr. Jeremiah

Vanished is one of Dr. Jeremiah's newest books and was co-written with Sam O'Neal. It is the first fiction book by Dr. Jeremiah, and it blends elements of biblical prophecy with human drama, mystery, apocalyptic high stakes, and suspense. The exhilarating story explores the world of the end. Set in the time period leading up to the Rapture, Vanished follows protagonist John "Haggs" Haggerty as he navigates life as a military leader and father in a world plagued by crisis.

"It was great to get to talk to the prison chaplains who have such amazing ministries with inmates, and that we were able to contribute to their ministries. We called to bless them, but it felt like I was the one being blessed!" added Catherine Bodeker, a CSR Trainer at Turning Point who helped coordinate the distribution of the Heart of Christmas campaign.

Vanished was released on July 1, 2025.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With forty years of ministry and "just getting started," his teaching has led to the creation of the ProphecyExplained, PerhapsToday , the IMAGINE campaign, Airship Genesis , PassagesTV, and Why the Nativity? , to name a few.

