The Heart of Hearing, with Signia's Support, to Give the Gift of Better Hearing to the Nashville Community

In 2023, The Heart of Hearing will provide free pairs of Signia hearing aids to young professionals with hearing loss in Nashville.

METRO PARK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced it is partnering with The Heart of Hearing to gift Signia hearing aids to young professionals with hearing loss in Nashville, empowering them to lead healthier lifestyles through dramatically enhanced hearing and overall wellness.

The Heart of Hearing, founded by Signia ambassador and broadcast meteorologist Meaghan Thomas, is a non-profit 501c3 that raises awareness for hearing loss, connects consumers with best-in-class audiologists and provides free hearing aids to young professionals in Nashville who may be unable to afford them.

With profound hearing loss in her left ear and severe hearing loss in her right, Thomas currently wears Signia Pure Charge&Go AX hearing aids, the world's first hearing aids to utilize two split processors to simultaneously enhance nearby sounds while de-emphasizing background noise.

"As the founder of The Heart of Hearing, I am proud to continue our partnership with Signia through 2023," said Thomas. "Signia's generosity towards The Heart of Hearing's mission is unmatched. Being able to bring joy and the power of hearing to recipients will never get old."

"We're honored to partner with The Heart of Hearing to empower hearing aid recipients to enhance their health and wellness through better hearing," added Jennifer Wright, Au.D, VP of Marketing for Signia. "Signia is dedicated to helping consumers and their providers optimize their experiences through innovative solutions and a commitment to service excellence and unparalleled support. This partnership emphasizes our mission to spread hearing health awareness and deliver a brilliant fit, regardless of budget."

In December, The Heart of Hearing announced Nashville resident and recent high school graduate Aijalon Davis as its first recipient of Signia hearing aids. Aijalon was fit with Signia Pure Charge&Go AX hearing aids by Dr. Hannah Kostrzewski, a board member of The Heart of Hearing and audiologist at Nashville's Aspire Audiology & Hearing.

Aijalon is now better able to comprehend conversations with his family, friends and coworkers, and enjoy his favorite hobbies, like listening to music and watching sports, more than ever before.

"As an audiologist, it's incredibly rewarding to increase a patient's quality of life through better hearing," said Dr. Kostrzewski. "With Pure Charge&Go AX, we're providing Aijalon with a breakthrough solution that combines a sleek form-factor with the best technology on the market, giving him the confidence he needs to hear life's most important moments."

Throughout the year, The Heart of Hearing will gift additional pairs of Signia hearing aids to young professionals with hearing loss in Nashville, further emphasizing their shared mission to provide enhanced listening experiences to those in need.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

