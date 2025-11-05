The Heart of the Harvest: Meet the Farmers Bringing Potatoes to Your Table

Celebrate some of the people and stories behind America's favorite vegetable

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every harvest season is a reminder of where our food begins: in the soil, cared for by the hands of dedicated farmers. This fall, Potatoes USA invites Americans to meet some the real people behind one of our most versatile, nutritious, and beloved vegetables.

From Washington's wide fields to North Carolina's Blacklands, Idaho's mountain valleys to Wisconsin's rolling farmland, potato farmers carry on family traditions while embracing innovation to feed America and the world. These are some of their stories.

Each harvest season brings us back to the heart of where our food begins - the soil, cared for by passionate farmers. Hear from Shelley Olsen, Trever Belnap, Hunter Gibbs, and sisters Wendy Alsum-Dykstra and Heidi Alsum-Randall as they share what farming and growing potatoes means to them.

Shelley Olsen – LJ Olsen and Two O's, Inc., Othello, Washington

Farming is a family legacy for Shelley Olsen. She began farming in the 1980s with her husband, Chris, and his parents in Othello, Washington. Today, Shelley and her family grow russet potatoes that become frozen potato products like fries.

The Olsens are a multigenerational team. At 85 years old, Shelley's father-in-law still helps out, and her sons, Connor and Owen, now manage parts of the farm. A new generation recently arrived with the birth of Connor's first child.

Shelley said a lot has changed since she began farming in the 1980s, especially around efficiency.

"We're so much more efficient, and we can do more with less," she said. "The goal is to produce the best possible product with minimal strain on resources."

Her favorite potato dish? A classic: Fries.

Trever Belnap – Hamer Farm and Ball Brothers Produce, Dubois, Idaho

Trever Belnap grew up working on his grandparents' farms, so hard work was nothing new when he married into the fourth generation of a farming family in eastern Idaho. After a career in environmental science and biology, he returned to farming full-time 13 years ago, managing Hamer Farms and Ball Brothers Produce in eastern Idaho.

The family operation grows 1,500 acres of potatoes, mostly russets, as well as alfalfa, wheat, mustard, and corn. Once harvested, most of their potatoes are shipped east of the Mississippi River, with some reaching as far as Central America and Malaysia. The farm and packing facility employ nearly 60 people.

"I have loved growing things since I can remember," said Trever. "Just walking into one of the potato storages brings back a flood of memories from my younger years working with family and friends to bring in the crop. There are not many jobs like this where you can work so closely with friends and family."

His favorite potato dish? Trever points to classics like au gratin or hash browns – but they must be crispy!

Hunter Gibbs – Pamlico Shores Produce, Swanquarter, North Carolina

In Hyde County, North Carolina – known as the Blacklands for its rich, fertile soil – Hunter Gibbs co-founded Pamlico Shores Produce with his lifelong friend Dawson Pugh. The two started with 150 acres of red potatoes in 2012 and have grown the operation to 400 acres of potatoes and 100 acres of onions.

Today, about 75% of their potatoes are sold to retailers in North Carolina and surrounding states, with the rest shipped along the East Coast.

Located just inland from North Carolina's Outer Banks, Hunter's farm has hot summers and significantly more rainfall than most other potato-growing regions in the United States. But these challenges can make the work more rewarding, he said.

"Seeing your work end up on someone's dinner table to feed their kids and their family is the best part," Hunter added.

His favorite potato dish? Mashed potatoes, although he won't reveal his secret ingredient.

Wendy Alsum-Dykstra & Heidi Alsum-Randall – Alsum Farms & Produce, Friesland, Wisconsin

Sisters Wendy Alsum-Dykstra and Heidi Alsum-Randall serve as co-Chief Operating Officers at Alsum Farms & Produce in Wisconsin, a farming, packing, and logistics business that supplies russet, red, yellow, and petite potatoes to major retailers across the country.

While farming is the family business, it's also a family tradition to explore other industries before returning to farming. Wendy became a certified public accountant (CPA), while Heidi worked in HR and logistics before returning to the family business.

"I would encourage my daughters to work several years outside of the family business to gain additional experience," Heidi said. "My time in grading, sales support, HR, and logistics gave me a strong foundation — but what I value most today is the opportunity to work alongside both my dad and my sister. Being part of a family legacy, supported by dedicated employees, grower partners, and customers, is what motivates me every day."

"I knew early on that family and farming were both things I wanted to be a part of," Wendy added. "With my dad being a CPA and my aunt serving as CFO, I saw how accounting could be my path back to the family business."

Their favorite dishes? Classic family recipes, like their mom's make-ahead mashed potatoes, roasted creamer potatoes, and even potato nachos. "The great thing about potatoes is their versatility," Wendy said. "There are endless ways to enjoy."

Potato Harvests Bring Delicious, Nutrient-Dense Vegetables to Households Across the World

Potatoes aren't just America's favorite vegetable – they're also a nutrient-dense pantry staple. A 5.3oz, skin-on potato:

Is an excellent source of Vitamin C, delivering 30% of the daily value.

Has 620 mg of potassium, which is more than a medium-sized banana (422 mg).

Has 26g of carbohydrates; carbs are the primary fuel for the brain and a key energy source for muscles.

"Potatoes are so nutritious and versatile, and they're an affordable way to nourish people," said Hunter. "That's why we have them."

