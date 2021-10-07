The Heart of Transport and Communication will Beat at Ataturk Airport

In the Forum where Transporttech Conference, Transport Ministries' Round Table Meeting, sectoral sessions, bilateral discussions, and panels will be held with the vision of ''National Transport and Infrastructure Policy'', the transportation and communication systems of today and future will be discussed.

55 COUNTRIES IN THE 12th TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATION FORUM

In the forum whose main theme has been determined as ''Logistics-Mobility-Digitalization'', the panels where senior national and foreign lecturers will take part from 5 sectors, namely communication by road, railway, seaway, and airway, will be held. The closed sessions will be held with the participation of the transport ministries and their deputies from 55 countries.

In the sessions, the mega transportation projects that will change the world, the development of the transportation and the economic and transport corridors that will support the holistic development in the world after COVID-19, and the regional problems and solutions offer will be discussed.

12th Transport and Communication Forum aims to provide following outputs with the contributions from the Sectoral Working Groups, Vision Board and academic supporters.

1. Turkey's Strategic Document on Transport Policy

2. Foresight Reports on Railway, Communications, Maritime, Aviation and Road Sectors

3. Vision Reports on Logistics, Digitalization and Mobility

IMPORTANT NAMES OF THE SECTOR IN ISTANBUL ATATURK AIRPORT TERMINAL C EVENT CENTER

In addition to the international lecturers and bureaucrats, the senior managers like ITF General Secretary Young Tae Kim, Apple SIRI Creative Partner Luc Julia, Amazon Turkey Country Manager Richard Marriott, Hyperloop Co-Founder, and CEO Dirk Ahlborn, Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Onal, Turkcell General Manager Murat Erkan and Vodafone Turkey CEO Engin Aksoy will share their knowledge and future visions on the transportation and communication in the main hall.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will address the guests in the special session on Friday 8th October.

The forum will be concluded with the speeches of the Republic of Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Mr. Adil Karaismailoğlu in the ''Final Declaration and Closing Session''.

TURKEY'S TRANSPORT POLICY DOCUMENT WILL EMERGE

In consequence of the 12th Transport and Communication Forum to be held at Atatürk Airport Terminal C Event Center on 6-7-8th October, the outputs of ''Turkey Transport Policy Strategy Paper'', ''Road, Seaway, Railway, Airway and Communication'', ''Sectoral Foresight Reports'' and ''Logistics, Digitalization, Mobility Vision Reports'' will be obtained with the support of vision boards and academic advisors of Sectoral Working Groups.

ATATURK AIRPORT WAS TRANSFORMED INTO AN EVENT CENTER

The final preparations are being made at Atatürk Airport within the scope of the event. The airport was transformed into a fully-equipped event center for the 12th Transport and Communication Forum which is the most important transport-oriented event of Turkey. For the forum which will be held on an area of 35 thousand m2 in total, covering an indoor area of 15 thousand m2 and a specially manufactured exhibition area of 3500 m2 constructed outside the building, 100 companies are in attendance. A specially manufactured hall and a VIP area with a capacity of 500 persons were established for Transport Ministries' Session at the airport where the works continue uninterruptedly. In this way, simultaneous meetings will be held in 8 different halls at the meeting area with a capacity of 500 and 1000 persons. It is aimed to make the guests live a memorable 3 days at the Atatürk Airport which was turned into an event center for the most important transport-oriented event of Turkey!

