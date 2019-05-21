NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market in biomass power plant



The adoption of sustainable municipal waste management techniques is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth during the forecast period. Poorly managed waste causes respiratory ailments, dengue fever, and diarrhea. MSW management further includes the combustion of wastes for energy recovery and landfilling practices. As a result, with the rising need for heating as an essential part of power generation through biomass, the subsequent demand for heat production equipment is expected to surge considerably in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the heat production equipment market in the biomass power plant will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.







The market in biomass power plant Overview



Stringent regulations pertaining to the reduction of GHG emissions



With new emerging regulations such as the UK's remodeling of the limit of carbon dioxide emissions from biomass fuels, the adoption of advanced heat production equipment is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.



Technological constraints associated with heat production equipment in biomass



Biomass power producers are required to incur additional costs to source proper raw materials for maintaining a constant production output. Such limitations are expected to deter the adoption of biomass-based power production. This will have a negative impact on the growth of the market in biomass power during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the heat production equipment market in biomass power plant during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market in biomass power plant appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market in biomass power plant research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



