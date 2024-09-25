The Helicopter Tourism Market is projected to grow by USD 241.6 Million from 2024-2028, with AI driving transformation and increased use of commercial helicopters boosting growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Helicopter Tourism Market size is estimated to grow by USD 241.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period. Increasing use of commercial helicopters is driving market growth, with a trend towards alliance between helicopter operators and resorts, However, cost-intensive tours poses a challenge - Key market players include Accretion Aviation, Airbus SE, Alamo Helicopter Tours, Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc., Cape Town Helicopters, GCH Aviation Group, Grupo Sodarca, Heliair.it Srl, Helicopter Flight Services Inc., HELI-JET AVIATION, HeliXperiences, Liberty Helicopters, Maverick Aviation Group, Mid West Helicopters, Niagara Helicopters Ltd., Northern Vietnam Helicopter Co., Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, Sydney Helicopters, and Zip Aviation.

Helicopter Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 241.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.59 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Accretion Aviation, Airbus SE, Alamo Helicopter Tours, Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc., Cape Town Helicopters, GCH Aviation Group, Grupo Sodarca, Heliair.it Srl, Helicopter Flight Services Inc., HELI-JET AVIATION, HeliXperiences, Liberty Helicopters, Maverick Aviation Group, Mid West Helicopters, Niagara Helicopters Ltd., Northern Vietnam Helicopter Co., Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, Sydney Helicopters, and Zip Aviation

Market Driver

Helicopter tourism is experiencing significant growth with strategic business partnerships and joint operations becoming a key trend in the commercial helicopter industry. Helicopter companies form alliances with hospitality services, such as resorts and tourism firms, to offer incentives to passengers. For instance, the Palazzo Resort in Las Vegas, US, has partnered with a private helicopter company for Grand Canyon tours, while Dezaiko Lodge collaborates with Aberdeen Helicopters in Canada. Similarly, Alpine Helicopters has a long-term partnership with Canadian Mountain Holidays. Emerging businesses, like Uber, are also entering the helicopter tourism market by offering helicopter transportation services. Uber's UberCHOPPER feature allows users to book helicopter rides at affordable prices, such as USD63 in Sao Paolo, Brazil. These partnerships benefit tourists and increase revenues for both helicopter companies and their partners, expanding the helicopter tourism market's reach and potential. This growth strategy will continue to drive demand for helicopter tourism services and contribute to the market's expansion during the forecast period.

The Helicopter Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the areas of aerial transport and helicopter emergency services. Air ambulance helicopters equipped with medical equipment and onboard medical crews are becoming increasingly popular for initial emergency response. Reimbursement policies and partnerships with companies like Babcock International, Flexjet, Sentient Jet, PrivateFly, FXAIR, Halo Aviation, and others are driving demand. Trends include customized tourism through helicopter charter services, fractional ownership, and private tours. However, challenges such as virus-infected patients and traveling restrictions impact the general tourism sector. External consultants, valuation experts, and research analysts predict continued growth, despite obstacles posed by natural disasters and climate change. Helipads and elitaxis are also key components of this market, providing access to tourist places and search and rescue services. Primary interviews with commentators reveal optimism for the future of helicopter tourism.

Market Challenges

Helicopter tours offer unique travel experiences, providing a bird's eye view of popular tourist destinations. However, the high cost of helicopter tours is a significant barrier to entry for budget-conscious travelers. Helicopter tour companies charge around USD200 - USD250 per hour, with additional fees for heliports and passengers over a certain weight. For instance, Manhattan Helicopters offers tours priced at USD234 for a 12-15 minute ride, USD284 for an 18-20 minute ride, and USD360 for a 25-30 minute ride. Similarly, Helicopter Flight Services Inc. Charges USD160 - USD450 per person for a 30-90 minute ride. Niagara Helicopters' high fares limit helicopter tours to luxury travelers. The global helicopter tourism market may face hindrances due to the high costs associated with helicopter tours during the forecast period.

- per hour, with additional fees for heliports and passengers over a certain weight. For instance, Manhattan Helicopters offers tours priced at for a 12-15 minute ride, for an 18-20 minute ride, and for a 25-30 minute ride. Similarly, Helicopter Flight Services Inc. Charges - per person for a 30-90 minute ride. Niagara Helicopters' high fares limit helicopter tours to luxury travelers. The global helicopter tourism market may face hindrances due to the high costs associated with helicopter tours during the forecast period. The Helicopter Market in the tourism industry faces several challenges. Aerial transport requires extensive infrastructure like paved runways and helipads, increasing operational costs. Helicopter emergency services, including air ambulances, require advanced medical equipment and onboard medical crews, adding to expenses. Initial emergency response and reimbursement policies pose challenges for companies like Babcock International, Flexjet, Sentient Jet, PrivateFly, FXAIR, Halo Aviation, and others. The ongoing pandemic and traveling restrictions impact tourist places' accessibility. Natural disasters and climate change necessitate search and rescue helicopters, further increasing operational costs. Primary interviews with commentators, external consultants, valuation experts, and research analysts reveal concerns over the market's future, including the impact of virus-infected patients and tourist behavior changes. Fractional ownership and charter services offer potential solutions for customized tourism, but competition remains fierce. Overall, the helicopter tourism market faces significant challenges in the general tourism sector.

Segment Overview

This helicopter tourism market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 General

1.2 Customized Ownership 2.1 Charter service

2.2 Fractional ownership Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 General- The helicopter tourism market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for unique travel experiences. Companies offer scenic tours over popular tourist destinations, providing a bird's eye view of breathtaking landscapes. Helicopters offer convenience and accessibility to remote locations, making them a popular choice for adventure seekers and luxury travelers alike. This market continues to expand as technology advances, making helicopter tours more affordable and accessible to a wider audience.

Research Analysis

Helicopter tourism is an exclusive and thrilling way to explore tourist destinations, offering a bird's-eye view of breathtaking landscapes and iconic landmarks. General tourism industries have embraced helicopter services to cater to the growing demand for unique travel experiences. However, the market has faced challenges due to virus-infected patients and traveling restrictions. Primary interviews with industry commentators and external consultants reveal optimism for the future, with the belief that fractional ownership models, such as those offered by Flexjet, Sentient Jet, PrivateFly, FXAIR, and Halo Avaliation, will drive growth. Valuation experts and research analysts predict a steady increase in demand for helicopter tours, despite natural disasters and climate change. Helicopters are also used for search and rescue missions, aerial transport, and emergency medical services, equipped with medical equipment and onboard medical crews for initial emergency response. Reimbursement policies and collaborations with companies like Babcock International are crucial for the success of helicopter tourism businesses. Additionally, the use of paved runways and air ambulance helicopters further expands the market's potential. Den Helder, a popular tourist destination in the Netherlands, is an example of a location benefiting from helicopter tourism.

Market Research Overview

Helicopter tourism is an exclusive and thrilling segment of the general tourism industry, offering visitors unique perspectives of tourist places from above. This market has gained popularity due to its convenience and access to otherwise inaccessible areas. However, the industry has faced challenges due to traveling restrictions, virus-infected patients, and natural disasters. Primary interviews with commentators, external consultants, and valuation experts reveal a promising future for helicopter tourism, with fractional ownership models like those offered by Flexjet, Sentient Jet, PrivateFly, FXAIR, Halo Aviation, and others, gaining traction. The market includes various segments such as search and rescue helicopters, air ambulance helicopters, and aerial transport. Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) are increasingly utilizing onboard medical crews and advanced medical equipment for initial emergency response. Reimbursement policies and the presence of key players like Babcock International and elitaxis are also shaping the market. The market is expected to grow, with the construction of helipads and paved runways at tourist destinations further boosting demand for helicopter services. Customized tourism and charter services are also driving growth in this sector.

