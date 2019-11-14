NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increased demand for military helicopters is expected to drive the growth of helicopters market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826811/?utm_source=PRN

The helicopters market is projected to grow from USD 31.7 billion in 2019 to USD 37.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The development of next-generation helicopters is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increased automation, technological advancements, and expansion of the aviation industry are additional factors expected to lead to the growth of the helicopters market in the near future.



By application, the civil & commercial offshore helicopters segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By application, the offshore helicopters of the civil & commercial segment are expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the rise in offshore activities and demand from offshore rigs.The number of global offshore rigs has experienced steady growth over the last few years and is expected to see a further rise during the forecast period.



This growth in offshore activities is expected to drive the demand for offshore helicopters.



By application, civil & commercial transport helicopters are expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The transport helicopters segment is projected to lead the application market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for helicopters as a mode of inter- and intra-city transport.The vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities of helicopters, along with the lower space requirement for helipads as compared to airports, are the main factors fueling this demand.



Travel by helicopter also saves time as compared to other modes of transport, which is another factor contributing to the demand for light and medium transport helicopters that are used for transport.



Asia Pacific helicopters aftermarket is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The helicopters aftermarket has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World.Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate.



In terms of helicopters fleet size, Asia Pacific is ranked third after North America and Europe.Asia Pacific is considered a lucrative market for domestic and regional helicopters aftermarket players.



The aging fleet, increased military spending, and rise in demand for helicopters from developing countries have propelled the growth of the helicopters aftermarket in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the helicopters market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 20%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others 60%

•?By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 10%, Asia Pacific: 50%, and RoW: 10%



The helicopters market comprises major players such as Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Sirkorsky-Lockheed Martin (US), Russian Helicopters (Russia), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the helicopters market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The study covers the helicopters market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as point of sale, OEM by type, OEM by application, OEM by component & system, aftermarket by component & system, and region.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will provide market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall helicopters market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826811/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

