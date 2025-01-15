The Helix Research Network Adds Three New Health System Members, Transforming Clinical Genomics for Community Benefit

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix , a leader in population genomics and precision health, announced today that TriHealth, Parkview Health and Rochester Regional Health have joined the Helix Research Network. Each health system has committed to enroll 100,000 participants, adding 300,000 participants to the largest and fastest growing precision clinical research network in the world.

Through their strategic partnership with Helix, each system is dedicated to making genomics accessible to providers and patients, regardless of their socioeconomic background. Participation is voluntary and provided at no cost to participants. Participants will receive clinical insights that provide an understanding of their potential risk for conditions such as inherited breast and ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer and high cholesterol. These results contribute to informed health management and decision-making.

Participating health systems gain access to best practices and streamlined workflows, enabling seamless integration of genetic information into clinical care. These translational resources empower providers to use genetic data effectively for early detection and prevention of diseases in patients. By collaborating, health systems in the Helix Research Network accelerate their learnings and clinical impact, as well as their ability to bring novel clinical trials and translational research to their communities.

"Every new member of the Helix Research Network strengthens our ability to drive discoveries that meaningfully impact patient care," said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Helix. "The growth of the network underscores the importance of integrating genomics into healthcare and its transformative potential."

The Helix Research Network comprises leading health systems across North America , including the Medical University of South Carolina, HealthPartners, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, and more. More details about these new initiatives will be shared with community members prior to their official launches later this year. To learn more about the Helix Research Network and the work Helix has accomplished with its partners, visit the site here .

About Helix:

Helix is the leading population genomics and precision health organization. Helix enables health systems, life sciences companies and payers to accelerate the integration of genomic data into patient care and therapeutic development. Learn more at www.helix.com .

About TriHealth:

TriHealth is hospitals, physicians and the community working together to help people live better. We provide clinical, educational, preventive and social programs through Bethesda North, Bethesda Butler, Good Samaritan and McCullough-Hyde hospitals, and more than 140 other locations throughout Greater Cincinnati. This includes an ambulatory network, physician practices, research division, employer-based health services, hospice care and fitness and health facilities. Learn more at trihealth.com , Facebook.com/TriHealth, @TriHealth on Twitter and at YouTube.com/TriHealth.

About Parkview Health:

Parkview Health is a nonprofit, community-based health system serving a Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio population of more than 1.3 million. With more than 16,000 co-workers, Parkview Health is the region's largest employer. Parkview has been serving the region since its early beginnings as Fort Wayne City Hospital in 1878. Parkview Health was formed in 1995, and its heritage of care and compassion continues today with 14 hospitals and a network of primary care and specialty physicians. Additional information may be found at parkview.com .

About Rochester Regional Health:

Rochester Regional Health is an integrated health services organization serving the people of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, St. Lawrence County, and beyond. The system includes nine hospitals; primary and specialty practices, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory campuses and immediate care facilities; innovative senior services, facilities and independent housing; a wide range of behavioral health services; and Rochester Regional Health Laboratories and ACM Global Laboratories, a global leader in patient and clinical trials. Rochester Regional Health is the region's second-largest employer. Learn more at RochesterRegional.org .

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Helix