The Hello Group Unveils Hello Studios And Hello Pictures With Award-Winning Leadership Team

Hello Studio is a cutting-edge 360 production facility equipped with sound stages, recording studios, editing bays and production suites all housed in the 25,000+ square foot Burbank location. The technologically advanced studio also includes a revolutionary 13 ft. x 60 ft. semi-circle LED screen that utilizes Unreal Engine virtual sets, as well as a patented MoCap technology system that allows filmmakers and creators to capture 2,048 markers on an actors' body as opposed to the traditional 20-30 markers used in traditional productions; offering 100x improvement in precision and efficiency.

"Our new full-service production studio for hire has it ALL -- everything needed to create a best-in-class film, TV series, video game or music video," said Taylor Jones, Founder + CEO of The Hello Group. "We're especially proud to be the only U.S. independent studio facility with the most innovative Motion Capture technology systems and one of the first with a state-of-the-art LED stage available for independent filmmakers."

Hello Pictures is a next-generation production company that develops and produces original IP in television and film with an emphasis on young adult, family and music-based series and features. The company will leverage their studio facility to enable them to manage the entire creative supply chain effectively. Long-term - Hello Pictures will look to open up new, additional revenue streams, including games, books, consumer products, live entertainment, endorsements, sponsorships and licensing, tapping into other fully operational divisions at The Hello Group.

"We believe there is a perfect storm in the market as production emerges from the pandemic, combined with a reshuffling of industry talent and the heightened demand for young adult/family entertainment.," said Phil Quartararo, Chairman of The Hello Group and President of Hello Pictures + Hello Studios. "There is an opportunity to bring something different and better to an exasperated creative community, and we aim to fill it."





The two new ventures are led by an award-winning team of producers, directors, writers, cinematographers and animators, including:

Taylor Jones - The Hello Group Founder + CEO, CEO of Hello Pictures - Entertainment executive + former performing artist with Disney - responsible for over 26 Billboard #1's, 25+ Platinum and Golden hits (with BTS, SuperM, Charlie Wilson + NCT-127), winning MTV EMA + ASCAP awards

- The Hello Group Founder + CEO, CEO of Hello Pictures - Entertainment executive + former performing artist with Disney - responsible for over 26 Billboard #1's, 25+ Platinum and Golden hits (with BTS, SuperM, + NCT-127), winning MTV EMA + ASCAP awards Phil Quartararo - The Hello Group Chairman + Hello Pictures/Hello Studios President - Former President + CEO at Virgin Records, Warner Bros. Records + EMI North America

(Oversaw the careers of Linkin Park, The Spice Girls, Coldplay, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sex Pistols + Janet Jackson )

- The Hello Group Chairman + Hello Pictures/Hello Studios President - Former President + CEO at Virgin Records, Warner Bros. Records + EMI North America (Oversaw the careers of Linkin Park, The Spice Girls, Coldplay, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sex Pistols + ) Kyran Jones - Chief Operating Officer - Development + management executive

- Chief Operating Officer - Development + management executive Seth Harden - Senior Vice President of Production - Academy Award-winning editor ( Icarus ), music director ( Ariana Grande , Lauren Hill , Common + Mos Def), cinematographer, animator + motion graphics designer

- Senior Vice President of Production - Academy Award-winning editor ( ), music director ( , , Common + Mos Def), cinematographer, animator + motion graphics designer Christine Tolson - Vice President of Production - Former Senior Production Manager at Marvel Television (" Daredevil," "Iron Fist, " " Luke Cage " + " The Punisher ")

- Vice President of Production - Former Senior Production Manager at Marvel Television (" " " " + " ") Scott Holroyd - Senior Vice President of Original Programming - Former Head of Development at LD Entertainment ( "I Can Only Imagine," "Risen," "Judy" + "Jackie" )

- Senior Vice President of Original Programming - Former Head of Development at LD Entertainment ( ) Nick Schlein - Vice President of Strategic Partnerships - Formerly in Management Operations at Roc Nation (doing business development for Mariah Carey , Nick Jonas , Kenny "The Jet" Smith + Kelly Rowland )

- Vice President of Strategic Partnerships - Formerly in Management Operations at Roc Nation (doing business development for , , Kenny "The Jet" Smith + ) Cory Riskin - Senior Development Executive - Development executive + formerly at APA, + WME

The companies are backed by a powerhouse advisory board - Board of Champions - that includes:

Bill Gerber - Gerber Pictures, Former President of Production at Warner Bros. ( A Star Is Born, HEAT, Harry Potter series)

- Gerber Pictures, Former President of Production at Warner Bros. ( series) Tim van Rongen - Former Co-CEO of Talpa North America who oversaw The Voice (including The Voice US), also worked on The X Factor and others as Former Senior Vice President SYCO Entertainment.

- Former Co-CEO of Talpa North America who oversaw and others as Former Senior Vice President SYCO Entertainment. Sara Curran – Founder & CEO Tricycle Talent, Former Managing Director & General Counsel YM&U (pka James Grant Group), former Head of Business Affairs Working Title Films, former Head of Legal and Business Affairs Universal Pictures International

– Founder & CEO Tricycle Talent, Former Managing Director & General Counsel YM&U (pka James Grant Group), former Head of Business Affairs Working Title Films, former Head of Legal and Business Affairs Universal Pictures International David G. O'Connell - Former Executive Vice President of Production + Operations for NBC Universal Cable (Bravo, Oxygen, E!, Universal Kids, Style & Esquire). Currently a consulting production executive at Showtime Networks.

Hello Pictures is represented by CAA.

About The Hello Group:

The Hello Group ('THG') is an international entertainment company operating in Los Angeles, London, and Brussels. Divisions include talent management, label services, music publishing, live touring, film/tv production, digital marketing, tech and sports. With a proven track record in entertainment, between 2020 and 2021, THG has been involved in 26 Billboard #1 results and

25 golden/platinum records, winning countless awards including an MTV EMA Award, ASCAP Award, U.K. Official Charts #1 Award and more. THG's music department is one of the leading U.S.-based companies operating in K-Pop, having produced for the biggest acts in the world including BTS, SuperM, ITZY, NCT 127 and more. TTHG also represents a roster of some of the world's most-followed influencers, and has a marketing reach of up to 600 million people.

SOURCE Hello Pictures