The Help Group Expands its Reach to Orange County with the Opening of STEM3 Academy and The Learning Center

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Help Group, the largest, most innovative nonprofit of its kind serving children and young adults with special needs, will cut the ribbon and officially open its doors to STEM3 Academy and The Learning Center in Irvine on August 26, 2019. STEM3 Academy is the only K-12 school in the nation to provide STEM curriculum to students with social and learning differences while The Learning Center supports both special needs and general education K-12 homeschooled students in academic and nonacademic subjects.

Under the umbrella of The Help Group, STEM³ Academy, with two campuses in Los Angeles, provides students with high-functioning autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, and other social and learning differences the opportunity to maximize their potential. STEM3 Academy customizes its approach and curriculum to each student's individual strengths and needs. It offers robust science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses, as well as opportunities for students to fully explore the humanities. The school also leverages partnerships and mentor programs with leading businesses to offer students real-world interaction and a first-hand knowledge of potential career paths.

The Learning Center offers Orange County's K-12 homeschooled students classes that are small enough to tailor instruction to the individual needs and interests of students in order to drive their success and passion. Students are encouraged to take risks in ways that broaden their understanding and develop their confidence through projects, discussions, collaboration and research. With deep experience in curriculum design and student instruction, The Learning Center provides creative, rich and diverse experiences, which honor the strengths and support the challenges of its students.

"This is the moment that we have been working toward and we are thrilled to be opening the doors of opportunity to students in the Orange County community," said Dr. Susan Berman, Chief Operating Officer of The Help Group. According to Dr. Ellis Crasnow, Director of STEM³ Academy at The Help Group. "We have a passionate group of educators that are eager to bring our unique teaching approach and curriculum to the bright and curious students of Orange County. We're excited to witness the growth and success of our students in our new campus in Irvine!"

STEM³ Academy and The Learning Center are located at 17861 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, California. To learn more about STEM³ Academy, visit stem3academy.org. To learn more about The Learning Center, visit thglearningcenter.org.

About The Help Group

Founded in 1975, The Help Group is the largest, most innovative and comprehensive nonprofit of its kind in the United States serving children, adolescents and young adults with special needs related to autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD, developmental delays, abuse and emotional challenges and has recently expanded its reach to include LGBTQ+ young people and homeschooled students. www.thehelpgroup.org

SOURCE The Help Group

Related Links

http://www.thehelpgroup.org

