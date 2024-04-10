The Help Group Marks Autism Acceptance Month with a Series of Community Events Benefiting Families in Los Angeles

Celebrating the spirit of acceptance, The Help Group is hosting a variety of events including the 11th Annual Special Needs Resource Fair, the Festival of Arts Exhibit, and a thought-provoking webcast focusing on redefining potential in autism.

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During Autism Acceptance Month this April, The Help Group, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit agency dedicated to serving families and individuals with special needs through its schools and programs, is organizing several community gatherings as well as a webcast focused on the topic of autism acceptance, free of charge. These events aim to link families with vital resources in the Los Angeles region and spotlight the unique talents of individuals, including those on the autism spectrum.

"Autism Acceptance Month underscores the importance of understanding and embracing the 1 in 36 children diagnosed with autism," remarked Dr. Laurie Stephens, Sr. Director of Autism and Clinical Services at The Help Group. "These community events offer valuable opportunities to celebrate neurodiversity while equipping families with resources to support their children realizing their fullest potential."

The Help Group's annual Festival of Arts, a cherished event, will once again showcase the talents of student artists. Taking place on Sunday, April 14th, from 12-3 pm at the Brad Buckman Photography Studio in Burbank, CA, this year's theme, "I See the World, The World Sees Me," honors neurodiversity through three captivating displays of student artwork:

"Through Our Eyes": Featuring over 150 diverse paintings

"The Art of STEM": Showcasing innovative 3D designs and graphic art

"In Focus: Images and Words": A captivating fusion of photography and student expression

Sponsored for the 11th consecutive year by Bear Givers, a nonprofit organization fostering creativity for those with special needs, the exhibition underscores The Help Group's belief in the transformative power of art through self-expression.

"Our students' pride in sharing their talents represents a significant moment of achievement," remarked Dr. Susan Berman, President & CEO of The Help Group. "We extend our gratitude to Bear Givers for their ongoing support of our remarkable young artists."

The art exhibition is open to the public and free to attend. For further details, please visit https://thg-art-show.eventbrite.com.

The Help Group will present a complimentary webcast, "Rethinking Potential for Autistic Youth" on Wednesday, April 17th, at 10 am PT. Moderated by Dr. Shayne Horan, VP of Schools at The Help Group, the panel will include Sue Anne Kaples, Director of Schools at The Help Group, and Dr. Laurie Stephens, Senior Director of Autism & Clinical Services at The Help Group. The webcast will provide insights on presuming competence in autistic individuals, nurturing passions through personalized approaches, and leveraging strengths to unlock limitless potential and promote well-being. Drawing from personal anecdotes and real-life experiences, Ms. Kaples and Dr. Stephens will craft a narrative that honors the unique journey of each individual with autism. To reserve your spot, please visit https://THGWebcast.eventbrite.com.

The Help Group will be hosting its 11th Annual Special Needs Resource Fair on Sunday, April 28th, from 11 am to 2 pm at its Autism Center in Sherman Oaks. Expecting a turnout of over 1,000 attendees and featuring more than 70 exhibitors and speaker sessions, this complimentary community event offers an invaluable opportunity for parents, families, and professionals to explore the diverse range of support services available for the special needs community in Los Angeles.

Co-presented with LA Parent Magazine, the Resource Fair will showcase representatives from schools, camps, medical and therapeutic services, financial and estate planning firms, advocacy groups, recreational programs, vocational services, residential programs, and more. Attendees will have the chance to discover resources tailored for individuals with autism, learning disabilities, ADHD, developmental delays, and emotional challenges.

"The Resource Fair serves as an empowering platform connecting families to solutions and paving the way for new opportunities," remarked Dr. Susan Berman, President & CEO of The Help Group. "We're honored to facilitate this collaborative event aimed at fortifying the special needs community."

In addition to the exhibitors, guests can partake in family-friendly activities such as interacting with local therapy dogs, engaging in sensory tables, participating in arts and crafts, contributing to a community art mural, enjoying fun fitness activities, and more. A food cart, a food station managed by vocational students, and complimentary Peet's Coffee will also be available.

For more information and to RSVP for this complimentary event, please visit www.thehelpgroup.org/resource-fair.

By fostering understanding, celebrating diversity, and providing essential resources, these initiatives provide much needed support for the special needs community. From the Festival of Arts to the enlightening webcast and the annual Special Needs Resource Fair, these events embody The Help Group's commitment to embracing neurodiversity and redefining potential to support every person in reaching their fullest potential.

ABOUT THE HELP GROUP

The Help Group believes that dignity, hope, opportunity, and love are the birthrights of all. They strive to transform lives by recognizing, cultivating, and celebrating the individual gifts of those with special needs related to autism, learning differences, ADHD, developmental delays, and emotional challenges. Their dedication to this mission shines through their family of innovative educational, therapeutic, residential, and vocational programs, as well as their advancement of cutting-edge research, professional training, outreach, and public policy advocacy.

www.thehelpgroup.org

SOURCE The Help Group