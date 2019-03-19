The Help Group's Advance LA Announces 2019 Conference: Square Peg - Round Holes, Featuring Research and Best Practices For Young Adults with Special Needs

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 10, 2019, the Advance LA Conference will take place at the American Jewish University and will feature over 25 experts whose research and practice support young people with autism, learning differences and ADHD in their transition to college, the workplace, and beyond. Parents, students and professionals are invited for a day of inspiration, knowledge and action. This year's conference offers more than 20 sessions related to topics such as neurodiversity, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), LGBTQ+ research and support, social skills, career paths and, executive functioning. Continuing education credits are available.

Featured speakers:

Steve Silberman New York Times best-selling author of NeuroTribes: The Legacy of Autism and the Future of Neurodiversit y; Award-winning science writer featured in Wired , The New Yorker, The MIT Technology Review , and Nature

best-selling author of y; Award-winning science writer featured in , , and Rabbi Sherre Hirsch Nationally-recognized spiritual leader; Author of Thresholds: How to Thrive Through Life's Transitions to Live Fearlessly and Regret Free and We Plan, God Laughs

Nationally-recognized spiritual leader; Author of and Anthony L. Rostain , M.D. Co-author of The Stressed Years of Their Lives: Helping Your Kid Survive and Thrive During Their College Years ; Professor of Psychiatry & Pediatrics, Medical Director of the ADHD Treatment and Research Program at University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine; Co-Director of the Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Psychiatry Service at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Co-author of ; Professor of Psychiatry & Pediatrics, Medical Director of the ADHD Treatment and Research Program at Perelman School of Medicine; Co-Director of the Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Psychiatry Service at Children's Hospital of B. Janet Hibbs , Ph.D., MFT Co-author of the The Stressed Years of Their Lives: Helping Your Kid Survive and Thrive During their College Years; Family psychologist and authority on parent-child & family relationships

An early bird rate is available through Sunday, March 31. For information, please visit www.advancela.org/advance-la-conference/, call 818-779-5165 or email registration@thehelpgroup.org.

About ADVANCE LA

Advance LA, an innovative program of The Help Group, provides individualized transition support, training, and resources to teens and young adults with a wide range of needs including learning differences, autism spectrum disorder, executive functioning difficulties, ADHD, and other social or emotional issues. www.advancela.org

About THE HELP GROUP

Founded in 1975, The Help Group is the largest, most innovative and comprehensive nonprofit of its kind in the United States serving children with special needs. Its broad range of educational, mental health and therapy services, child abuse and residential programs extends its reach to more than 6,000 children and their families each year. www.thehelpgroup.org

