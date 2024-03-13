The Helper Bees and BBC Maestro Partner to Revolutionize Holistic Wellness for Older Adults with Best-In-Class Learning Content

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Helper Bees, a leader in holistic wellness and independence programs for older adults, is thrilled to announce its partnership with BBC Maestro, a renowned platform for online learning. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in empowering older adults, particularly Long-Term Care Insurance (LTCI) insureds and Medicare Advantage (MA) beneficiaries, with enriching educational resources tailored to their interests and needs.

As we age, learning opportunities are often limited, but The Helper Bees and BBC Maestro are committed to breaking barriers and fostering continuous growth and engagement at every stage of life. This partnership aims to provide a diverse range of educational content spanning various subjects, including wellness, lifestyle, writing, music, art and design, film, TV, and theatre.

"At The Helper Bees, we believe that learning knows no age limit. Our mission is to redefine wellness by addressing the holistic needs of adults, no matter their age. This means engaging content that encompasses mental stimulation, social connection, purpose, and passion," said Char Hu, Ph.D, CEO and Co-founder of The Helpers Bees. "Teaming up with BBC Maestro allows us to offer our partners a unique opportunity to explore new interests, develop new skills, and connect with a community of like-minded individuals."

The educational resources curated through this partnership are specifically designed with older adults in mind, recognizing their unique preferences and experiences. Through expert-led courses participants can delve into subjects they are passionate about while enhancing their cognitive abilities and overall well-being.

"We are delighted to join forces with The Helper Bees to empower older adults with accessible and engaging learning experiences," said Spencer Gillman, Chief Strategy Officer at BBC Maestro. "Our platform is dedicated to providing high-quality educational content from industry-leading experts, and we are excited to extend this opportunity to older adults looking to enrich their lives and embrace lifelong learning."

This collaboration between The Helper Bees and BBC Maestro transcends traditional wellness programs by offering educational content focused on the inspirational and creative aspects of well-being.

As the demand for innovative solutions to support aging populations continues to rise, The Helper Bees and BBC Maestro are proud to lead the way in redefining aging and promoting active, vibrant lifestyles for older adults everywhere.

For more information about The Helper Bees and their partnership with BBC Maestro, please visit thehelperbees.com/bbc-maestro/.

About The Helper Bees

The Helper Bees is America's leading aging in-place platform, enabling older adults to remain in their homes and live independently. Through our technology, we make it easy for insurers to close the care gap and empower older adults to remain in their homes for as long as possible. Whether it's meal delivery, lawn care, or transportation, our all-in-one provider network is rigorously vetted and already integrated into most Long-term Care and Medicare Advantage insurance plans. We've helped millions of Americans retain their independence by facilitating non-medical in-home care, while solving for the administrative burdens of credentialing, fulfilling and reimbursements for insurers — all while reducing costs. Founded in 2015, The Helper Bees is proudly revolutionizing aging in-place. Let us help you: thehelperbees.com .

About BBC Maestro

BBC Maestro launched in October 2020 to phenomenal success. The first four courses attracted more than one million people to the service, with thousands signing up to learn from their favorite Maestro. Whether you are a novice or an amateur enthusiast, BBC Maestro allows you to indulge in your area of passion from the comfort of your own home and learn from the experts. Courses are beautifully filmed in 4K and offer over 200+ hours of content, broken down into easily digestible lessons, accompanied by downloadable course notes filled with hints, tips and a breakdown of each course. Courses are led by some of the most successful and well-respected experts on the planet, including Lee Child, Harlan Coben, Mark Ronson, Professor Tim Spector, actor Brian Cox, Alan Moore, Paula Scher, James Nestor and Jojo Moyes. More information can be found at: BBCMaestro.com.

SOURCE The Helper Bees