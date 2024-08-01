The Helper Bees Launches The Most Helpful™ Flex Card to Streamline Access to Products And Services

Making It Easier Than Ever for Members to Access SDoH Networks and Payers to Implement Through a Single, Unified Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Helper Bees , a nationwide leader of advanced in-home service solutions, has announced the launch of helpful™, a revolutionary flexible benefit card that provides access to over-the-counter (OTC) products, groceries, and a nationwide network of vetted Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) providers through a single integrated card experience. The Helper Bees has chosen Lynx , a top-tier API-first healthcare fintech platform, as the preferred provider for the helpful™ card. In addition to the flex card, the partnership will provide an integrated e-commerce experience, offering a wide range of products and services in one seamless platform. This innovative solution improves member experience, streamlines access to essential benefits, and personalizes care based on individual member needs.

What sets helpful™ apart from traditional flexible spending cards is its ability to offer members unmatched convenience and choice through a single multi-functional card. Along with access to over 60,000 retail locations, including major pharmacy and grocery chains, and covering out-of-pocket healthcare expenses related to dental, vision, and hearing, helpful™ goes further. It connects members to The Helper Bees' nationwide network of over 20,000 vetted, quality SDoH service providers.

Through The Helper Bees online Marketplace, members and their caregivers can easily browse, shop, and schedule in-home services from The Helper Bees Provider Network, including personal care, housekeeping, meal delivery, transportation, and more.

helpful™ functions like a pre-paid debit card, with payers pre-loading an allowance for eligible products and services. helpful™ offers multiple digital purses for various needs, such as OTC products, in-home services, retail purchases, healthcare expenses, utilities, and gym memberships, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive member experience.

"The introduction of helpful™ marks a significant step forward in how we support our clients and their members," said Andy Friedell, Chief Operating Officer of The Helper Bees. "By integrating products and services with the convenience of a single card, we are enhancing member access to their benefits and supporting independence at home. At the same time, we're helping our health plan clients make fewer tradeoffs between benefits while also leveraging card dollars towards SDoH interventions that can affect clinical outcomes."

For example, a member can use helpful™ to order a grab bar with installation, schedule a nutritional consult, get medically-tailored meals, and purchase bandages or vitamins—all in one seamless experience. This integrated approach simplifies managing various care needs, saving time and reducing hassle for members.

"Partnering with The Helper Bees to introduce the helpful™ card is a testament to our commitment to modernizing the supplemental benefits space and simplifying the member experience," said Matthew Renfro, CEO of Lynx. "With these benefits and services becoming increasingly important in Medicare Advantage, this collaboration ensures more seamless and efficient access. We are well-prepared to meet the evolving needs of members and support a future where comprehensive, convenient care is the standard."

The card's flexibility enables plans to allocate funds effectively, maximizing utilization without additional costs. While members have access to a wide range of options, payers can tailor the available choices to meet specific plan requirements and budget constraints.

The Helper Bees partner, Lynx, has experience in building solutions for healthcare payments and e-commerce platforms. The company offers advanced SKU-level reporting features that are critical for MA plans. Lynx shares The Helper Bees' mission to close the gaps in care by ensuring accessibility by helping members better afford, engage with, and pay for healthcare.

helpful™ is available to all of The Helper Bees payer partnerships, including Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicaid Managed Care Organizations, Long-term Care Insurance carriers, and other partners who leverage creative approaches to benefit design and rewards programs that improve member engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction.

By offering a comprehensive and integrated benefits solution, The Helper Bees is setting a new standard in member care and support. This launch not only addresses the current needs of members but also paves the way for future innovations in personalized, accessible, and high-quality care.

For more information about helpful™, please visit thehelperbees.com/helpful.

About The Helper Bees

The Helper Bees is America's leading independent aging platform. Through our technology, we make it easy for insurers to close the care gap and empower older adults to remain in their homes for as long as possible. Whether it's meal delivery, lawn care, or transportation, our all-in-one provider network is rigorously vetted and already integrated into most Long-term Care and Medicare Advantage insurance plans. We've helped millions of Americans retain their independence by facilitating non-medical in-home care while solving the administrative burdens of credentialing, fulfilling, and reimbursements for insurers — all while reducing costs. Founded in 2015, The Helper Bees is proudly revolutionizing aging. Let us help you: thehelperbees.com .

About Lynx

Lynx is the premier API-first fintech platform for healthcare that unlocks APIs and end-to-end solutions to administer a broad selection of healthcare financial accounts and key wraparound services like e-commerce and investments. By helping clients embed these functions directly into their existing UI/UX, the platform makes it easy for consumers to access, manage, and engage with their healthcare and financial services like never before. Own the experience at lynx-fh.com.

SOURCE The Helper Bees