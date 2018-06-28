LONDON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The hematology products market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The global hematology products market is projected to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2023 from USD 3.31 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.5%. Technological advancements in hematology analyzers and reagents, integration of flow cytometry techniques with hematology analyzers, and the increasing incidence of blood disorders are the factors expected to drive the market during the study period. However, the high cost of hematology analyzers, product recalls, and slow adoption of advanced hematology instruments in emerging countries are factors restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5441966



High-end hematology analyzers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By price range, the hematology instruments market is segmented into high-end, mid-range, and low-end hematology analyzers.The high-end hematology analyzers segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



The high growth of this segment is attributed to the reliability, high accuracy, flexibility, ease of use, and multi-parameter testing capabilities of high-end hematology analyzers.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population coupled with the growing incidence of thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and leukemia. Moreover, improved healthcare infrastructure in countries like Japan, China, and Australia; rising number of general surgeries and organ transplantations; and the growing number of ongoing research activities are other factors also contributing to the high growth of this segment.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 30% and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation – C-level – 26%, Director-level – 30%, Others – 44%

• By Region – North America - 34%, Europe – 26%, APAC – 23%, RoW – 17%



The major players of the hematology analyzers and reagents market are Sysmex (Japan), Danaher (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Boule Diagnostics (Sweden), HORIBA (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), BioSystems (Spain), Diatron (Hungary), Drew Scientific (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Mindray (China), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and Roche (Switzerland) among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the hematology analyzers and reagents market based on products and services; the hematology products & services market is further categorized on the basis of price range, end user, and region.The report studies factors affecting market growth, analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the study analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends. The research report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to the four key regions and respective countries.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis— market ranking analysis of top players and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the hematology analyzers and reagents market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5441966



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hematology-products-market-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-5-300674099.html