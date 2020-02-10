The Hemp Doctor: How Did CBD Become Popular to Americans?

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD has already gone from being a "trend" to a lifestyle norm for many, as the booming CBD product market continues to surge and doting reviews keep customers coming back for more.

Prior to 2018, many Americans would have probably had to ask their smartphones or their favorite search engine to define those three now very familiar letters: CBD. Before the passing of the Farm Bill in 2018, which made the growth and purchase of hemp legal, CBD (one of the many helpful cannabinoids extracted from the hemp plant) was virtually unknown. In less than two years, this noteworthy compound has already been dubbed a "wonder supplement" in the health and wellness industry, and as the accolades pile up, more and more Americans find themselves eager to give CBD a try.

Why has CBD grown in popularity so quickly? While multiple reasons are contributing to its success, many people believe it is the overwhelmingly positive response from customers. "People are seeing fast-acting, long-lasting benefits from using good quality CBD; When you combine that with the fact that it's all-natural and non-addictive, you've got a newsworthy wellness product consumers can't help but want to try," says Robert Shade, owner of The Hemp Doctor , America's Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary.

Because of the skyrocketing demand, CBD can be found all over the internet, in specialty shops, and even in some convenience stores and gas stations. It's important to remember that all CBD is not created equally, so when you're choosing a product for your health and wellness, you're going to want to do your research. Many products make claims on the label, but customers can't always be sure that the product inside actually matches those claims. Ideally, your products should be made with the highest quality ingredients, and all unwanted metals, pesticides, and solvents should be removed for your safety. Companies may claim that this is the case, but some can't prove it. How can customers easily tell the difference so they can make the best choices?

First, a reputable and trustworthy company should have a website containing detailed information on every step of their process – from the growth of the hemp seeds to the extraction and production of the finished products. Next, companies that use a third-party lab to verify the contents of their products and make those results available to you are among the most trustworthy. "We are diligent with our third-party lab testing, because our customers deserve to know what is and what is not inside of their CBD products," says Shade. He went on to say, "The extra step of third-party lab testing holds us accountable and helps us maintain the highest standards in the industry, and that's why customers keep coming back to us. They know they can trust the quality of our products, and they get the results they are seeking safely."

With trustworthy companies like The Hemp Doctor offering numerous ways to enjoy the benefits of CBD, there is no shortage of tasty, convenient, fast-acting products available for purchase. It makes sense why Americans haven't been this excited about a wellness supplement in a long time. From softgels and tinctures to edibles and even energy drinks, CBD seamlessly fits into the daily lifestyles of most Americans. And with its ease-of-use and rave reviews, demand is only going to keep rising.

