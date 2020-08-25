The Hemp Plug Announces New "Build Your Own Brand" Solution for CBD Sellers

THP's goal is to use their vast experience in the CBD industry, successfully launching over 500 CBD brands, to help first-time CBD sellers build their CBD brands without letting any obstacles get in their way.

New CBD brands often face many hurdles when entering the industry, such as lab-testing, manufacturing, fulfillment, product variety, and legal compliance. THP's Build Your Own Brand is an A to Z turnkey solution that allows CBD retailers to get to market with their own products, so they can simply focus on selling.

"We wanted to give new entrepreneurs a chance to successfully build quality CBD brands. This is why we developed our Build Your Own Brand solution, which we feel is the easiest and fastest way for new CBD businesses to go to market," said Adam Levy, CEO of THP.

This new addition joins THP's core product offering which includes white label and private label CBD manufacturing solutions, launching hundreds of CBD brands through the years.

THP offers businesses a vast, industry-leading catalog with over 10,000 CBD product variations. Potential brands using white label solutions can build their CBD products using THP's online product builder to select between different CBD types, products, potency, flavors, colors, branding, and packaging options. For a completely unique CBD product, you can collaborate with THP using their private label solutions.

Either option provides entrepreneurs with CBD products that are 100% legally compliant. Products are tested by a third party lab to confirm THC limits are under 0.3% and that CBD potency is accurate.

About The Hemp Plug: As America's premier CBD white-label manufacturer and turnkey hemp services provider, THP offers the widest variety of CBD products in the industry, boasting over 10,000 product variations. Their seed-to-shelf business model secures them as a full-service partner, assisting with the creation of high-quality CBD products, as well as branding, fulfillment, and business development services. Controlling the process in this way has allowed them to help over 500 companies launch and grow their CBD brands, while grossing over 7.4 million USD in sales from the beginning of 2019 until today.

