The Hemp Plug Launches Industry's First Online CBD Product Builder

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A CBD product wholesaler offering white label and private label services, The Hemp Plug, is providing customers with a revolutionary new option for ordering and branding their CBD products.

Customers of THP, using the industry's first online CBD product builder, can customize, order, and brand their wholesale CBD products in real-time.

This online CBD product builder enables customers to go through the full customization process of their products, testing different packaging options, and even applying their unique branding to their designs. This interactive and user-friendly tool allows retailers and wholesalers to visualize the look and feel of their product and run through more than 10,000 options, from CBD type, to product categories, flavors, colors, and special formulations, before placing their order.

"While we value the relationships that we build with each of our customers, we wanted to empower them with a simple online solution to building their inventory wherever and whenever they wanted," said Adam Levy, CEO of THP.

Retailers and resellers seeking to get into the hemp industry as efficiently as possible can bypass the expensive and lengthy process traditionally associated with the industry by using white label services. These ready-for-market solutions eliminate the need for companies to grow or harvest their own industrial hemp, formulate their products, perform market research, go through regulatory hurdles, or even submit their products for third-party lab testing.

With THP's online CBD product builder launching, this entire process is now even more streamlined.

About The Hemp Plug: As the premier CBD white-label manufacturer and turnkey hemp services provider in the country, THP offers the largest collection of CBD products in the industry which are harvested and derived from their Colorado farm, consisting of 400 acres of industrial hemp. Their seed-to-shelf business model secures them as a full-service partner, assisting with the creation of high-quality CBD products, as well as branding, fulfillment, and business development services. Controlling the process in this way has allowed them to help over 500 companies launch and grow their CBD brands.

