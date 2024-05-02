The Hen and The Hog Expands to Boca Raton, Offering Dinner on Weekends

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hen and The Hog , a beloved and highly acclaimed brunch restaurant known for its delicious Southern comfort food, is delighted to announce the highly anticipated grand opening of its newest location in the beautiful city of Boca Raton, now serving dinner. After months of hard work and preparation, the doors to this new establishment are finally open, and the entire team couldn't be more excited to share their mouthwatering dishes with the local community.

For the past seven months, The Hen and The Hog has been embraced by the Boca Raton community, who have quickly become devoted fans of the restaurant's renowned brunch menu. From the beloved Chicken & Waffles with strawberry butter to the flavorful Shrimp & Grits, delightful Banana Cream Pie Pancakes, and the indulgent Pig Pen Omelet, the menu features a delightful selection of signature dishes expertly crafted with the freshest ingredients.

From breakfast through to dinner, every dish at The Hen and The Hog is meticulously prepared from scratch, ensuring a truly authentic dining experience. The restaurant takes pride in smoking its own chicken, brisket, pork, and ribs, infusing each dish with rich, distinctive flavors that patrons have come to love.

But the exciting news doesn't stop there. In addition to its regular weekday brunch service, The Hen and The Hog is now thrilled to extend its hours to include weekend dinner service as well. Guests can now enjoy the restaurant's mouthwatering dishes and warm hospitality not just during the week but also on weekends.

Embracing the spirit of Southern hospitality, The Hen and The Hog has successfully established itself as a hub for authentic Southern flavors and warm hospitality. The new location in Boca Raton aims to cater to a wider audience, bringing the rich culinary heritage of the South to another corner of Florida. From delightful flatbreads to tender smoked meats, guests can indulge in a wide array of dishes prepared with the finest ingredients and expertise.

As the sun sets on the weekends, patrons of The Hen and The Hog in Boca Raton can now savor the same rustic ambiance, live music, and affordable prices that have made the restaurant a favorite among tourists and locals alike. The expanded hours provide an opportunity for more diners to enjoy the comforting Southern flavors while immersing themselves in a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

To relish an unforgettable dining experience filled with authentic Southern flavors, head over to The Hen and The Hog's new location in Boca Raton. Indulge in a culinary journey that celebrates tradition, quality, and delicious comfort food. Join us this weekend for dinner and discover why The Hen and The Hog is more than just a restaurant — it's a Southern culinary celebration.

Founded with a passion for preserving Southern culinary heritage, The Hen and The Hog is renowned for its exceptional menu featuring a diverse selection of Southern comfort foods. With a focus on quality, tradition, and warmth, the restaurant invites guests to experience genuine hospitality and flavors that evoke the essence of the South. Discover the perfect blend of Southern charm and delectable cuisine at The Hen and The Hog today.

For more information about The Hen and The Hog and to explore their menu offerings, please visit their website at www.thehenhog.com.

Contact Information:

Name: Yardlene Tabora

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (561) 466-9266

SOURCE The Hen and The Hog