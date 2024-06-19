The Henderson Force of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) Announce Their Open Camp Dates - July 12-14, 2024, at the America First Center at 222 S. Water St. in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henderson Force (formerly Las Vegas Thunderbirds) who will play in the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) in the 2024-25 season announced their Open Camp Dates as July 12-14, 2024, at the America First Center at 222 S. Water St. in Henderson. The three-day camp is open to players and goalies ages 16 to 20 with Varsity, AAA, Prep and Junior experience. The camp will feature Friday and Saturday sessions for forwards, defensemen as well as a Friday goalie camp. Selected players will advance to an all-star session on Sunday. Registration is $335 and is now open at HendersonForce.com.

Henderson Force head coach Matt Johnson on the ice with local Las Vegas players

"Our goal as an organization is to promote youth hockey across the globe and give players the opportunity to showcase their talent with our experienced coaching staff. This Open Camp is a great way to play with highly skilled players and advance your playing career," said Joe Micatrotto, Henderson Force Owner. The Force recently changed their name from Las Vegas Thunderbirds to the Henderson Force and changed home arenas to the America First Center in Henderson, NV just outside of Las Vegas. "The move to Henderson gives us a chance to integrate into the Henderson community and include local businesses in our journey on and off the ice. It also gives the City of Henderson a great Junior hockey team to call their own and support with the passion they are known for," added Micatrotto.

The Henderson Force is owned by CMB Hockey LLC, Ownership group includes Joe Micatrotto, Allan Creel and Marco Benvenuti. The group mission is to create a winning hockey organization that celebrates the unique strength and talent of each player, fosters a culture of inclusivity, player development and collaboration. Their team vision is to become a model of innovation and success to the hockey world on and off the ice as well as creating a positive impact on the community. For more information or to request an interview with team personnel please call Ken Rubino 702.480.7109.

