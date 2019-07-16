The Hennessey Group Named One Of The Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019

MIDLAND, Texas, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Review names, national corporate housing provider, The Hennessey Group as one of the top 50 fastest growing companies in 2019.

Of the 50 companies on the list, only five entities operate with a female chief executive officer. Kristi Hennessey, CEO, and president of The Hennessey Group is one of those five women. The beginnings of The Hennessey Group date back to 2012, coming from a need for affordable temporary housing in both the business and personal sectors.

Kristi Hennessey attributes much of the company's success to perseverance in the early years after launch. Her willingness to take a leap of faith when necessary and not take no for an answer helps the company continue to thrive today. The Hennessey Group's expansion into the Las Vegas market as well as continual refinement in offerings demonstrates the firm's ability to grow in a sustainable but competitive manner.

Kristi explains the honor of making the list as such, "Being named as one of the top 50 fastest growing companies of 2019 is a true achievement for The Hennessey Group. Our talented team of individuals on all levels of our company help make milestones like this possible with their hard and dedicated work every single day."

The Hennessey Group caters to both companies whose employees regularly travel on contract-based jobs as well as individuals who require temporary housing for reasons such as medical stays or internships. The Hennessey Group is no stranger to national recognition after finding itself on Inc. 5000's list for the nation's fastest-growing companies this year and in 2016. To say the future is bright for the Midland-based firm is an understatement.

About The Hennessey Group

The Hennessey Group provides short term living solutions for a variety of needs. The company works with clients from all over the world providing the luxury of a hotel with the comfort of one's own home. With 55+ locations in 10+ cities across the United States, the Hennessey Group is uniquely placed and is committed to providing top-notch, luxury service.

Contact:

Kristi Hennessey, President

432-695-6542

kristi@corp-rental.com

SOURCE The Hennessey Group