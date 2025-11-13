The Henry Ford Commemorates The 70th Anniversary of Rosa Parks' Arrest on December 1 with Free Admission to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 70th anniversary of Rosa Parks' refusal to give up her seat to a white man, The Henry Ford will offer free admission to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation on Monday, December 1, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Inside this bus on December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks, a soft-spoken African-American seamstress, refused to give up her seat to a white man, challenging existing segregation laws.
Visit the actual bus where Parks made history and discover the stories of everyday people who inspired extraordinary change, playing a critical role in the foundational movement of the nationwide Civil Rights Movement. Guests can learn more about the artifacts tied to Parks in the With Liberty and Justice for All exhibition, which explores the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Featured content, such as blogs about Rosa Parks and the American Civil Rights Movement, can be found on our website, thf.org.

Free admission is redeemable onsite. For more information, visit thf.org.

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center, The Giant Screen Experience, and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford is a force for inspiring every individual to innovate, create and invent.

SOURCE The Henry Ford

