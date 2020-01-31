NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.9%.

The hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2023 from USD 2.66 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the high burden of hepatitis worldwide, benefits offered by point of care instruments & kits, and initiatives taken by government and non-government organizations. However, lack of mandate for NAT in developing countries and the high cost of NAT test are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The rapid diagnostics test segment of the hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market, by technology, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in 2018.

By technology, the hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market is segmented into ELISA, rapid diagnostics test, PCR, INAAT, and other technologies.RDT is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This growth is mainly attributed to the low cost of this test type, its high analytical sensitivity, and its ability to detect all known 11 subtypes of HBsAg.



The hepatitis B segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by disease type, in 2018.

The market is classified on the basis of disease type into hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and other hepatitis disease.In terms of value, the hepatitis B segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.



This can primarily be attributed to the rising prevalence of hepatitis B, availability of a large number of hepatitis B diagnostic tests, and the increasing adoption of NAT test in HBV blood screening.



North America to dominate the market in 2018.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market in 2018.This is primarily attributed to factors such as rising adoption of advanced technologies, developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories.



Followed by North America, Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market in 2018.



Break-up profile of primaries:

• By Company Type- Tier 1-32%, Tier 2-42% and Tier 3-26%

• By Designation-C-level-23%, D-level-35% and Others-42%

• By Region-North America-39%, Europe-25%, Asia Pacific-26%, and RoW-10%



Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche (Switzerland), Bio-Rad (US), Siemens (Germany), DiaSorin (Italy), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Danaher (US), bioMérieux (France), and Grifols (Spain) are some of the key players operating in this market.



Research Coverage:

The hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market studied in this report is segmented by disease type, technology, end user, and region.The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches; expansions; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; and acquisitions.



It also profiles the key players and their core competencies within the hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market.



