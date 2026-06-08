The Herald Group: Korea National Open University Opens Applications for Overseas Residents for Fall 2026

- "Earn a Degree from a Korean National University Online"

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea National Open University (KNOU), South Korea's only open university, is accepting applications from overseas residents for the 2026 Fall Semester.

Individuals who have lived outside Korea for at least three months as of the application date are eligible to apply. Admitted students will follow the same curriculum as domestic students through Korean-language online courses. The program provides a flexible learning environment for overseas learners seeking to continue their education while balancing work, childcare, and other responsibilities.

KNOU currently offers 24 academic departments. As a national university, it is also known for its affordable tuition, which is approximately KRW 350,000 per semester. As KNOU awards nationally recognized bachelor's degrees, the program provides an opportunity for overseas learners to pursue lifelong learning, professional development, and personal growth.

Applications will be accepted from June 8, 2026 (Mon) at 09:00 to July 7, 2026 (Tue) at 20:00 (Korea Standard Time, KST). Applications can be submitted through the KNOU Admissions website. All required documents must be received by the application deadline.

For more information, please visit the KNOU Admissions website or contact the admissions office.

SOURCE The Herald Group