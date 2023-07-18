THE HERO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC DRIVES SUSTAINABLE GOLF

Obtaining GEO Certified® status has become a notable achievement showcased by some of the world's most renowned golf venues and events.

Commenting on the achievement, Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic said, "We are delighted that the Dubai Desert Classic is the first golf event in the Middle East to achieve this important distinction, and milestone. It speaks to our strong dedication to tackling priority environmental and social issues."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), commented: "With 2023 being the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, and as the country prepares to host COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, the Dubai Desert Classic's certification is a laudable achievement and a meaningful step towards achieving the wider, national Net Zero objectives."

The criteria for the certification of tournaments spans a range of priority sustainability themes and action areas; supported by detailed best practices; which are in turn weighted and scored.

Action areas throughout the Hero Dubai Desert Classic included:

Wide use of solar power with the Media Centre and 80% of the fan area between 11th and 15th holes powered by solar

Free water refill points have helped divert 80,000 single-use plastic bottles from landfill since 2022

100% biofuel used in temporary generators throughout the event helping accelerate towards Dubai 's Clean Energy Strategy 2050, with up to 92% less carbon emissions compared to traditional diesel generators

's Clean Energy Strategy 2050, with up to 92% less carbon emissions compared to traditional diesel generators Extensive recycling and composting initiatives to reduce waste to landfill

Digital ticketing and programme

Park and Plant – for those who did travel by car, there was a charge and the event planted three trees for each car

Renewable energy event partner Aggreko won 'best sustainability initiative' award for its involvement at the Middle East Event Awards June 2023

Andrew Lynch, Head of Sustainability for the European Tour group said, "We encourage all of our valued tournament promoters to join the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in making their tournaments a true showcase for sustainability."

Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, said: "Credit to the leadership and team. Over the last three years they have built out a comprehensive sustainability strategy; and then with determination, creativity and collaboration rolled this out across all areas of the event.".

The Hero Dubai Deserts Classic's GEO certification serves as a proud testament to Dubai's position as a global leader in its unwavering commitment to a greener future.

