The Hershey's Store Unveils Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins in July for The First Time Ever

Chocolate and Reese's peanut butter goodness in pumpkin form is only one click away – and earlier than ever before!

HERSHEY, Pa., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You may be thinking, "It's too soon to celebrate Halloween, right?" Well, when there's Reese's involved, it's never too early. The brand is giving chocolate and peanut butter lovers exactly what they deserve with the release of Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins for the first time ever on shop.hersheys.com in July.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins arrive from the Hershey’s Store to delight fans of the #1 candy franchise sooner than ever before. *Decoration shown for illustration purposes only

Available online only for a limited time from the Hershey's store, behold the smooth chocolate and creamy peanut butter pumpkins of your dreams (& that you know and love!), now delivered right to your doorstep well before October 31st. You're welcome.

Starting on July 23, Reese's fans can visit shop.hersheys.com to jumpstart the Halloween season (or as we like to say, Reese's season) as the only place to grab a portion of the season's first Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins batch for $24.99 per 32oz bag, while supplies last.

Act fast, Reese's fans.

Hershey's Chocolate World Seasonal Hours & Offerings

While you await the arrival of your Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, plan your visit to the Hershey's Chocolate World attraction, as it announces its fall seasonal hours and offerings. Fans can once again stop by the beloved Trick-or-Treat Trail starting on September 13 to pick up FREE treats from their favorite brands like Reese's, Hershey's, Jolly Rancher and Twizzlers. Hours and other seasonal offerings are as follows:

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 3 from 5:00pm-8:00pm (Including Halloween night!) at Hershey's Chocolate World.

from (Including Halloween night!) at Exclusive to Hershey's Chocolate World , NEW Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Hershey's Caramels in 12 oz. pouches in store and online in 7.6lb bulk cases as well as 16 oz. gift tins arrive for fall gifting.

, NEW Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in 12 oz. pouches in store and online in 7.6lb bulk cases as well as 16 oz. gift tins arrive for fall gifting. In September, visit the flagship location in your best costume or Halloween-inspired outfit to try NEW treats like ghoulish milkshakes, s'mores, Hershey's Caramel Apple Cider, Reese's Smoked Skeleton Cocktails, and more!

Check out Hershey's Chocolate World's website and social channels for additional information on upcoming offerings and attraction news!

About Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction

Founded in 1973 with its flagship location in Hershey, PA, the Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is the only place to explore Hershey's beloved brands such as Hershey's, KISSES, Reese's, and KIT KAT® 365 days a year, using all five senses.

The attraction offers a sweet world of exclusive treats and fun for the whole family, including iconic experiences such as the Hershey's Chocolate Factory Tour, Create Your Own Candy Bar, Reese's Stuff Your Cup, Hershey's largest candy store and so much more. Hershey's Chocolate World has locations globally including Hershey, PA, Times Square in New York City, Las Vegas, NV, Niagara Falls, and Singapore.

Hershey's Chocolate World is part of The Hershey Experience, the direct-to-consumer, experiential division of The Hershey Company that provides food and non-food licensing as well as a one-of-a-kind, exclusive shopping experience on shop.hersheys.com. As part of the Hershey Company, the attraction is committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably.

To learn more visit https://www.chocolateworld.com/home.html

Follow:

https://www.instagram.com/hersheyschocolateworld/

https://www.tiktok.com/@hersheyschocolateworld?lang=en

https://www.facebook.com/HersheysChocolateWorld/

SOURCE The Hershey Experience

SOURCE Hershey's Chocolate World