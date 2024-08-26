The Hexgears Immersion A3 Mechanical Keyboard Launches - It's finally here

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hexgears Immersion A3 low-profile gaming keyboard is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and www.Hexgears.com

Discover powerful gaming capabilities with Hexgears' new Immersion A Series; the Immersion A3 TKL low-profile mechanical gaming keyboard.

Hexgears, a leading force in high-performance gaming keyboards, and creators of the world's first low-profile hot-swappable gaming keyboard proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the Immersion A3 Ten-Key-Less Low-Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Designed for gamers and typists alike who demand speed, precision, style, accuracy, and durability all in one sleek immersive mechanical keyboard.

Precision Engineering Meets Cutting-Edge Design

The Immersion A3 is the first of its series, blending precision engineering designs with advanced features. The Immersion A3 is fitted with Kailh's latest ultra-low-profile switches that are available in Linear, Tactile, and Clicky. Each switch comes with a 50 million click lifespan, and pre-lubed for optimized performance.

Designed for everyday gaming and typing, the mechanical switches' ultra-low-profile craftsmanship offer low actuation with optimized reset points for total gaming and typing excitement. The switch design ensures key wobble is minimized to the maximum, while increasing key press accuracy and responsiveness. Crucial for fast gaming and typing.

The Hexgears Immersion A3 comes in a TKL compact design, and is crafted with an aircraft-grade aluminum frame and board, which should deliver incredible strength and stability. Coupled with ultra-durable polycarbonate components, promising not only exceptional longevity, but also an ultra-low-profile design for seamless, ergonomic gaming experiences.

Features That Define Excellence

Precision-engineered low-profile switches, with low actuation, and optimized reset points.

Comes in Tenkeyless design that is popular, and preferred by gamers and typists alike.

Immersive Lighting™ Technology tailored to enhance any gaming setup. (16.8 million RGB)

HotSwap™ Flexibility ensures users are able to swap and replace various switches with speed and ease.

Versatile connectivity with dedicated buttons: 2.4GHz wireless, 3-mode Bluetooth, and Type-C connectivity.

Anti-Fade™ Keycaps: Hexgears Anti-Fade™ technology ensure lasting clarity and key protection.

Floating keys: Designed with elevated keys for overall RGB illumination and typing experience.

N-key rollover with anti-ghosting, essential for accurate multiple key press registration.

Fully programmable keys with macro via Hexgears HexDrive™ software.

1000 Hz report rate that offers 1ms speeds.

Display screen with a toggle switch for RGB effects selection.

Powerful battery (5800mAh) that claims 50 hours of gameplay.

Pricing and Availability

The Hexgears Immersion A3 is now available for purchase through Hexgears' official website and Amazon store with a retail price of US $159. For more information, visit www.hexgears.com or contact Hexgears at [email protected].

About Hexgears

Hexgears is a leading brand in high-performance gaming peripherals. Known for innovation and quality, Hexgears continues to set the standard for gaming excellence with cutting-edge products that enhance every gaming experience.

