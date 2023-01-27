The HEY Campaign: Ambassador Applications Open

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashley Lashley Foundation and The HEY Campaign, a Caribbean-led initiative with a global influence, is calling for young, passionate activists (worldwide) who take action on issues related to climate change and health. Applications are open from January 24th-February 24th, 2023 for HEY Regional Focal Points and HEY Country Ambassadors.

From inception (2020), the Campaign has annually aligned 120 children and youth between 9-27 years of age from across the Caribbean and other regions, including North & Latin America, Africa, Asia and Europe, who are responsible for representing and amplifying the global youth voice and impacting on their respective local and national communities. HEY Ambassadors, are provided with opportunities to gain critical knowledge and skills, network access to diverse specialists, and technical and financial support to enhance their projects' capacities and advocacy efforts.

Persons interested in applying to be a Regional Focal Point should be between the ages of 16-27 years old. Those selected will receive a monthly stipend to facilitate the execution of their duties as leaders and the main point of contact for motivating and engaging their respective Country Ambassadors. Short-listed applicants must attend a scheduled interview with The Ashley Lashley Foundation's Executive Committee.

Persons interested in applying to be a HEY Ambassador should be between the ages of 9-27 years old. Those selected will pursue individual and group advocacy and capacity building projects, in the thematic areas of climate change and health issues, with advisement from their Regional Focal Points. Short-listed applicants must attend a scheduled interview with The Ashley Lashley Foundation's Executive Committee.

Under the patronage of The Ashley Lashley Foundation, and with the support of its partners, our HEY Regional Focal Points and HEY Country Ambassadors will partake in an active nine-month program, filled with several global opportunities!

