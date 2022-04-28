The Hidden Genius Project Launches Partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Detroit

The Hidden Genius Project expands to Detroit after implementing successful youth programming in Oakland, Richmond, and Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hidden Genius Project will be expanding its reach to touch the lives of Black male youth and young people of color in Detroit, Michigan. Founded in Oakland, CA, The Hidden Genius Project is a national non-profit organization focused on training and mentoring Black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills to transform their lives and communities. The organization has recently secured an agreement to lease nearly 2,000 square feet of space at the Dick and Sandy Dauch Campus of the Boys & Girls Club on Detroit's West Side.

The Hidden Genius Project is proud to create a lasting partnership based on common core values within the Ponyride program of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM). Ponyride is one of BGCSM's high-quality programs, providing 100+ social entrepreneurs, artists and creatives with affordable space and access to an ecosystem of like-minded founders. The staff of The Hidden Genius Project will be able to build upon and utilize the Dick and Sandy Dauch Campus's rich infrastructure offerings, while also providing innovative programs and opportunities to serve the vibrant youth population who frequent the Boys & Girls Club.

"The Hidden Genius Project is thrilled to be joining a powerful Detroit ecosystem of organizations and individuals working for the wellbeing of our young people. We are honored and grateful to be collaborating with the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Michigan in such meaningful ways, as they represent such a dynamic force in youth and community development in Detroit. We look forward to building together as we expand opportunities together throughout Detroit as we go," said Dr. Brandon Nicholson, Executive Director of The Hidden Genius Project.

This inspiring partnership will allow The Hidden Genius Project to hold its own programming activities, beginning with the inaugural Intensive Immersion Program cohort in Detroit, which is an award-winning, 15-month youth development experience for Black boys and young men. These Black males in high school receive upwards of 800 hours of holistic mentorship and intensive training in a cohort-based environment that seeks to develop youth into strong and responsible leaders equipped with coding skills to develop tech-enabled solutions for society's most compelling challenges.

"I've been a fan of The Hidden Genius Project for years and truly admire their best-in-class youth mentoring and coding program for Black boys. BGCSM is humbled to help provide The Hidden Genius Project with a soft landing into the Detroit market as part of our Ponyride program and look forward to working with their leadership to drive collective impact for Detroit's youth," said Shawn Wilson, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan

As the newest cohort location, the Detroit, Michigan site will join three other locations in Oakland, Richmond, Los Angeles, California. The deadline for interested Black male youth to apply in Detroit is April 23, 2022. For more information, please visit www.hiddengeniusproject.org/apply.

Additionally, the partnership between The Hidden Genius Project and the Boys & Girls Club will bolster new employment opportunities for individuals committed to the life success of Black males and boys and men of color in the Detroit, Michigan area. The Hidden Genius Project is currently hiring Detroit staff. The non-profit is seeking candidates with excellent leadership abilities, a high comfort level with technology, and experience working and communicating effectively with Black youth, underrepresented youth, and/or low-income youth.

About The Hidden Genius Project

The Hidden Genius Project trains and mentors Black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills to transform their lives and communities. Through their student-centered, project-based approach, they invest in young Black men, give them access to technology training, and plug them into an ecosystem of innovation and empowerment. As they continue to celebrate their 10 year anniversary, The Hidden Genius Project seeks to strengthen the field of technology education for young people across communities.

About Boys & Girls Club Southeastern Michigan

Established in 1926, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) serves 21,000 youth, families and entrepreneurs annually in Clubs throughout southeastern Michigan. BGCSM mission is to ensure youth are career, start-up and homeowner ready. To learn more about BGCSM visit www.bgcsm.org and follow us on social media on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter!

