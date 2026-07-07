THE HIDDEN PARLOR TO OPEN AS A NEW ENGLAND DESTINATION FOR AMERICAN MAHJONG

A thoughtfully designed destination where hospitality, community, and American Mahjong come together.

ANDOVER, Mass., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hidden Parlor Society announces the anticipated August 2026 opening of The Hidden Parlor, a new destination for American Mahjong on Park Street in downtown Andover.

As American Mahjong continues to grow in popularity, The Hidden Parlor offers dedicated open play by reservation during regular daytime and evening operating hours, along with six-week leagues, guided sessions, private gatherings, and curated events.

Every detail has been thoughtfully curated, from custom Mahjong tables and branded tiles (not pictured) to signature racks, premium mats, tea cups, and wine glasses. Designed exclusively for The Hidden Parlor, each element creates an elevated playing experience where exceptional hospitality and beautiful design come together around the table.

Players are increasingly seeking places to gather beyond hosting at a private home. The Hidden Parlor was created to offer that experience in a setting designed specifically for the game, where hospitality is as much a part of the experience as the tiles themselves.

"In a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and screens, there's a renewed appreciation for experiences that feel tangible," said Heather Forrest Gagnon, Founding General Manager of The Hidden Parlor Society. "Mahjong carries a sense of nostalgia while bringing people together across generations. Around generously sized tables, comfortable chairs, and beautifully crafted tiles, people can put away their phones and simply enjoy being together."

The Hidden Parlor features 11 Mahjong tables with seating for up to 44 players, including two automatic shuffling tables. Open play is available by reservation six days a week during regular daytime and evening operating hours, with plans to expand to seven days a week.

Annual access at The Hidden Parlor extends beyond the game itself. The space includes comfortable lounges for reading or conversation between games, a quiet room for Zoom calls or catching up on work, and a boutique featuring Mahjong sets, accessories, gifts, and entertaining essentials. Concierge-style hospitality, regular programming, and a growing community create a place people can return to throughout the year, whether gathering around the table or simply enjoying time in the space.

Guest reservations are also available as space allows.

The Hidden Parlor recognizes Mahjong's origins in China and the generations of players, including Jewish American communities, who helped shape American Mahjong as it is played today.

Fall programming has already been announced and includes beginner lesson series, guided play, six-week leagues, a junior league for ages 7 to 14, special events, and partnerships with local American Mahjong instructors, creating opportunities for both new and experienced players.

Since opening its waitlist, The Hidden Parlor has attracted interest from players across Massachusetts and throughout New England.

To learn more, visit www.thehiddenparlorsociety.com or follow @thehiddenparlorsociety on Instagram.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About The Hidden Parlor Society

The Hidden Parlor Society is the community behind The Hidden Parlor, an American Mahjong destination anticipated to open in August 2026 in downtown Andover, Massachusetts. Bringing together gracious hospitality, thoughtfully designed spaces, open play by reservation, leagues, curated events, instructor partnerships, and a boutique dedicated to the game of American Mahjong, The Hidden Parlor creates a place where players can gather, connect, and return throughout the year.

Media Contact

Heather Forrest Gagnon

Founding General Manager

The Hidden Parlor Society

[email protected]

978-720-9260

www.thehiddenparlorsociety.com

SOURCE The Hidden Parlor Society