The Hidden Perks of Hiring a WBE Sign Company

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certified architectural signage experts, ID Signsystems (IDS), provides a solid option for General Contractors to meet diversification requirements on their projects. Certified as a WBE in the state of New York, partnering with IDS enables an organization to meet its minority quota goals while developing a relationship with a company offering state-of-the-art design-focused sign solutions.

Benefits of utilizing a WBE sign company:

Tax Incentives. Contractors enjoy tax incentives from the government when they do business with minority and women-owned businesses.

Opens New Revenue Channels. Contractors have access to additional government and state-funded projects when they do business with a WBE.

Diversifies the Supplier Base. Working with diverse organizations shows customers you are committed to serving diverse groups of suppliers.

Provides Varied Perspectives. Diverse populations working together often result in diverse perspectives and creative solutions to design issues.

"For those of us at IDS, it is not just about helping clients meet a quota or having a WBE designation, though we are proud of that distinction. It is about the superior creative solutions and service we provide that is enhanced by the diversity of the minds at IDS," said Chief Executive Officer Katrina Beatty.

Contact us at: (855) 850-7764 or [email protected] to discuss project needs and explore how IDS can support general contractors with supplier diversity goals and deliver design-focused sign solutions of the highest quality.

About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused solutions in architectural signage, design and lighting. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practice, the IDS team are powerful partners for businesses and organizations developing both their brand and environment.

