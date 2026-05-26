The 'Hidden' Side Effect of Weight-Loss Drugs That Could Be Affecting Your Mouth, warns Oralieve

As the popularity of weight-loss injections such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro continues to rise, experts are warning of a lesser-known side effect many people may not recognise: dry mouth.

LUTON, England, May. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for weight-loss medications has surged rapidly across the UK. Recent estimates suggest that around 1.6 million adults used GLP-1 weight-loss drugs between early 2024 and early 2025, while broader data indicates up to 1.5 million people are currently taking them at any one time1. [https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2026/jan/16-million-uk-adults-used-weight-loss-drugs-past-year]

Looking more widely, surveys indicate that as many as 8.25 million people in the UK have either used, are using, or are considering using these medications, highlighting the scale of this fast-growing trend2. [https://foodfoundation.org.uk/press-release/survey-finds-millions-uk-turning-weight-loss-drugs-amid-concerns-over-access-and-long]

"What we're seeing with GLP‑1 users is a perfect storm for dry mouth — reduced appetite, dehydration risk and multiple medications all converging. It's not necessarily a listed 'top' side effect, but in real-world usage dry mouth is likely affecting hundreds of thousands of people in the UK." says Oralieve. 'Simple steps such as speaking to your Pharmacist or Dental professional, and incorporating products like NEW Oralieve Soothing Lozenges into your daily routine can help!'

And this growth is expected to accelerate over the coming years. NHS plans alone aim to expand access significantly, with hundreds of thousands of patients set to receive GLP-1 treatments in the near term and up to 3.4 million people targeted over the longer term, while private use continues to outpace public provision.

Analysis from Oralieve indicates that as more people turn to these medications, 30-40% of GLP-1 users may experience symptoms of a dry mouth at some point during treatment. Building awareness of the potential associated side effects, such as dry mouth, is increasingly important.

Ed Martin, Oral Health Spokesperson at Oralieve, explains:

"Dry mouth is something many people experience but rarely talk about. It can creep up gradually, especially if you're taking medication, and often people don't realise what's causing it. The impact of reduced saliva can be an increased risk of tooth decay, bad breath and mouth infections. The good news is that once you identify it, there are simple ways to manage it and improve comfort both during the day and at night. Products such as Oralieve, can easily be incorporated into your daily routine to help maintain and promote a healthy, comfortable mouth.' https://www.oralieve-direct.co.uk/

Dry mouth—also known as xerostomia—can be linked to a wide range of medications including GLP-1s and its impact can go beyond simple discomfort. Symptoms include:

waking up at night feeling dehydrated

difficulty swallowing

bad breath

increased dental problems.

Because many people taking GLP‑1 treatments are also on additional medications, the effect can be compounded—yet often goes unnoticed.

Certain groups are more likely to experience symptoms, including:

People over 50

Those taking multiple medications

Women during menopause

GLP-1 users

Simple steps—such as staying hydrated and using targeted products—can help. NEW Oralieve Lozenges are designed to stimulate saliva and provide convenient, sugar-free relief throughout the day or night - order your's here https://www.oralieve-direct.co.uk/products/oralieve-soothing-lozenges-1 for just £6.99 . Find out more about the impacts of Dry Mouth and how Oralieve can help at https://www.oralieve-direct.co.uk/

Experts advise speaking to a pharmacist if symptoms persist, particularly if they are affecting sleep or oral health.

Ref 1: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2026/jan/16-million-uk-adults-used-weight-loss-drugs-past-year

Ref 2: https://foodfoundation.org.uk/press-release/survey-finds-millions-uk-turning-weight-loss-drugs-amid-concerns-over-access-and-long

Note to Editor

About Oralieve

Oralieve specialises in products designed to relieve dry mouth and improve oral comfort, particularly for individuals affected by medication use, health conditions or lifestyle factors. www.oralieve.co.uk

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SOURCE Oralieve UK