NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953054/?utm_source=PRN







The high performance doors market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during the period 2019–2025.



The global high performance doors market is expected to achieve an incremental revenue of $940 million between 2019 and 2025. The market is mainly driven by the demand for secure and operationally-efficient doors, which reduce the cycle time in industries. Most industrial spaces are implementing the latest infrastructure and technology to improve the overall aesthetics of the space, while ensuring maximum security and convenience. Fire-rated and thermally efficient high-performance doors can prove highly beneficial for industrial spaces, and investments in production sites are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market. To reduce energy consumption, several countries worldwide are standardizing norms to make the building envelope as well as fenestration more efficient by installing energy-efficient doors.



The market has been affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as there has been variation in construction businesses and raw material prices, particularly due to the implementation of lockdowns in several countries. The global construction business has been disturbed as the virus has affected both materials and labor availability. The global steel sector and other metal sectors have negatively been influenced, which is expected to impact the high performance doors market shares.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the high performance doors market during the forecast period:



Growth in Warehouses in APAC Region

Increased R&D Investments

Demand for Energy Saving Doors

Smart Warehousing Solutions



The study considers the present scenario of the high performance doors market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



High Performance Doors Market Segmentation

The high performance doors market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, function, installation, end-user, and geography. The metal segment led the high performance doors market with a share of 66% in 2019. Metal doors are expected to register CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the replacement sector is expected to boost the market. A high share in the demand is linked to the growing non-residential construction, new permits in several countries, and the increasing demand for renovation and retrofit projects.



The fabric segment constitutes the second largest high performance doors market share. Low-cost manufacturing is boosting the demand for fabric material among end-user. The construction sector is expected to observe a decline in the production and sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delay in supply of materials and products. Therefore, the decline in construction activities is expected to affect the segment. High-density PVC is the major material used in high-performance fabric doors. Moreover, the major factors of the growing use of PVC as one of the main materials for manufacturing high-performance doors are low cost and durability.



Rolling doors are durable and provide high operating speed, which is increasing their application. They require low maintenance and repair costs, depending on the application and end-user type. These are used to maintain special environments and hygienic conditions such as laboratories, pharmaceuticals, among others.



High performance sliding doors have advanced thermal features to endure the growing demand in cold storage applications. Since these are used in refrigerated warehouses, the growth rate in refrigerated warehouse capacity is expected to create opportunities in the market across the globe. With growing opportunities in infrastructure development such as warehouses, the market is expected to grow. Moreover, the gradual increase in cold storage and freezer facilities is expected to boost the demand in the market.



The rise in replacement activities is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment, especially in APAC and Europe. The demand for high-performance replacement doors is growing because of the need to upgrade functional features of the existing ones. The replacement demand is currently driving the requirement of sliding and insulated folding doors, largely due to their enhanced insulating properties as well as easy operations and efficient use of the space. The new construction market is expected to gain traction during the period 2021–2025. Hence, the application of high-performance doors in new factories and other industrial infrastructures is expected to grow. Moreover, APAC is expected to lead the global port construction sector, which is expected to generate demand for high performance door solutions in the new construction sector during 2020–2025. However, due to COVID-19, construction projects are expected to decrease and are likely to impact the overall market in 2020 and 2021.



Cold storage end-user was the largest segment in 2019, accounting for a market share of 25%. Cold storage facilities require technical doors, which are expected to maintain the temperature variations, particularly during the fast movement of goods in and out of the freezer room.



Segmentation by Material

• Metal

• Fabric

• Rubber

Segmentation by Function

• Rolling

• Sliding

• Folding

Segmentation by Installation

• Replacement/Renovation

• New Construction

Segmentation by End-user

• Cold Storage

• Food Processing

• Cleanroom

• Warehousing & Distribution Centers

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

China, Japan, and India are the most potential markets for high-performance doors in the APAC region on account of the strong investment in infrastructure spending. Owing to the huge demand for infrastructure, the APAC market holds a key area of interest for vendors in the industrial construction business. Currently, APAC remains a highly potential market for almost every industry. The region is expected to grow at around 6% between 2019 and 2020. Comprising two most populous countries in the world, China and India, the APAC region is expected to witness considerable investor attention in the times to come. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development have resulted in the rise of megacities in the fast-growing economies of the region.



Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Germany

o Italy

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Turkey

o South Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Chile



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global high performance doors market is in the nascent stage of growth, with many countries still experimenting with the concept. The growth of the market is expected to be majorly driven by the increasing end-user demand and production flow. The competition is currently stiff in the end-user segment as several companies are looking to gain a first-mover advantage. Also, the market is not facing tough competition from substitute products. Hence, the high speed door manufacturers are slow in scaling up their operations.



Prominent Vendors

Assa Abloy

DH Pace



Other Prominent Vendors

Rytec

HÖRMANN

EFAFLEX

Airlift Doors

CornellCookson

Dynaco

LAWRENCE

Rite-Hite

TNR Doors

Gandhi Automations

Avians

ASI

BMP

Chase Doors

PerforMax Global

Dortek

Hart Door Systems

Jdoor

Angel Mir

HAG

Nergeco Entrematic

Polidoor

UNIFLOW



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the high performance doors market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the high performance doors market shares?

3. How is the growth of the cold storage segment influencing the growth of the high performance doors market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the high performance doors market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the high performance doors market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953054/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

