The High Performance Expo, hosted by the North Carolina Motorsports Association, to Debut in Charlotte, the Heart of the Auto Racing Industry, from June 3-5, 2025

First-of-its-kind regional annual show focused automotive aftermarket; has something for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural High Performance Expo (HPX), the exclusive business and consumer show of the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA), will be held from June 3-5, 2025, at the Charlotte Convention Center, followed by area-wide enthusiast activities. The event will bring together all segments of the racing and performance community for the first time in the heart of the auto racing industry.

This first-of-its-kind event is focused on the lucrative automotive aftermarket and has something for everyone – professional race teams, manufacturers of new cars and high-performance parts, retail performance shops, industry experts and enthusiasts. HPX 2025 is the gateway to the next level in the world of high-octane racing and automotive performance.

"The High Performance Expo will be a car-centric playground showcasing the best of auto racing and the automotive aftermarket like no other," said Greg Walter, NCMA chairman of the Board, and executive vice president and general manager of the Charlotte Motor Speedway. "There is no better place to hold this annual event than Charlotte, North Carolina, home of auto racing and a community rich in history and passion for modifying and racing the automobile."

HPX 2025 is where the best in the business will meet to push the boundaries of automotive racing innovation and technology.

"The North Carolina racing industry has long wanted to design an experience like HPX to more easily connect our industry and our passionate fans," said Scott Lampe, vice chairman of NCMA and CFO of Hendrick Motorsports. "HPX 2025 will celebrate this great industry through the lens of our unique community, bringing a level of authenticity featuring VIPs, drivers, celebrities and experts, which can only be done in one place – Charlotte."

Charlotte will host what could quickly become the most desirable trade show for the racing and high-performance industry to attend.

"The car culture and racing community in the southeast is like no other – it's authentic, high quality and so passionate. This community deserves an event that they can call their own. That's why we are launching the High Performance Expo," said Jenn Heinold, president of HPX and Taffy Event Strategies. "The support from the NCMA, race teams, local industry leaders including financial, and tech has been incredible. Charlotte is the perfect East Coast location with natural ties and partnership opportunities for this dynamic industry. Stay tuned for big name sponsors, partners, exhibitors and consumer-facing activities."

HPX will deliver a progressive event format with vibrant displays, modern educational programming, networking opportunities, and interactive experiences for automotive fans everywhere.

HPX 2025 will offer attendees:

Keynote addresses – hear from business and industry experts about the current and future state of the racing and performance industry





New product discovery, interactive activations and experiences





Educational content led by industry experts in innovative settings





Enthusiast-focused activations – opportunities for attendees to participate in sponsor demonstrations





Sponsor opportunities – racing or performance professionals looking to elevate their team or enhance their business; the show offers unique sponsorship opportunities to showcase their business





Curated networking opportunities – meet with key decision makers, potential sponsors and industry leaders





Great opportunities to celebrate the importance of auto racing and performance industries





Opportunities for enthusiasts to purchase racing merchandise and apparel

Additional details including speakers, sponsors, seminars, displays and enthusiast activities will be released in the coming months.

To get additional information about HPX 2025, go to www.TheHPX.com. HPX is on Instagram @HighPerformanceExpo, and @TheHPX on X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Editor's note: Additional assets will be available at www.TheHPX.com under the media tab following the press conference.

About the High Performance Expo

HPX's mission is to advance the automotive industry, racing, and the high-performance lifestyle. The High Performance Expo is dedicated to advancing the business of the automotive aftermarket. HPX will be a modern customer-focused expo for the car enthusiast and professional. The first HPX is scheduled for June 3-5, 2025, in Charlotte.

About the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA)

NCMA is the leading organization for motorsports in North Carolina. NCMA is committed to promoting, preserving and advancing this thrilling sport. Founded in 2002 to promote and serve the motorsports community in North Carolina, the association has members that range from race teams and tracks to attorneys and accountants. Its mission includes legislative representation at the state level to ensure that the industry's best interests are served. NCMA also offers opportunities for members to interact as well as attend seminars that benefit the self-employed as well as large corporations.

About Taffy Event Strategies

Taffy Event Strategies, founded in 2014 by Jennifer Hoff, is a full-service trade show and management company comprised of forward-thinking experts who live for producing events that are seamless, vibrant and innovative. The Taffy Event Strategies team blends proven strategies with fresh ideas and technologies to shape events into experiences that inspire audiences, create business connections and deliver results. Together, the Taffy Event team has spent decades selling, marketing, and managing conferences and trade shows across a variety of industries. From strategic planning and sponsorship development to marketing and onsite logistics, Taffy Event Strategies understands that an engaged audience starts with a well-produced event.

