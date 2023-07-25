The High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market worth $1,420.15 million between 2022-2027

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,420.15 million, according to Technavio – The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., General Electric Co., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hitachi Ltd., IDEX Corp., JASCO International Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Orochem Technologies Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Restek Corp., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., Trajan Scientific Australia Pty Ltd., Waters Corp., and YMC Co. Ltd. Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., General Electric Co., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hitachi Ltd., IDEX Corp., JASCO International Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Orochem Technologies Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Restek Corp., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., Trajan Scientific Australia Pty Ltd., Waters Corp., and YMC Co. Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., General Electric Co., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hitachi Ltd., IDEX Corp., JASCO International Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Orochem Technologies Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Restek Corp., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., Trajan Scientific Australia Pty Ltd., Waters Corp., and YMC Co. Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, and others), product (instruments, consumables, and accessories), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

To understand more about the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) Market, request a sample report

Key Drivers- The increasing investments in the healthcare sector are a key factor driving the market growth. Both private and government entities are making investments in research and development (R&D) initiatives within the healthcare sector. Their aim is to introduce innovative new technologies, particularly in the field of High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), to improve the potential of the healthcare industry. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are required to adhere to stringent guidelines set by regulatory bodies like the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

To ensure the high quality of their products before commercialization, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting HPLC. Consequently, many companies are investing in HPLC products to meet the growing demand from end-users, specifically pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies operating within the healthcare sector. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The increasing use of HPLC is a major trend in the market. The growing adoption of HPLC by scientists and researchers is expected to be a significant trend in the market, particularly in clinical diagnosis, research, and the pharmaceutical industry. In clinical diagnosis, HPLC is utilized to identify changes in endocrine and exocrine gland secretions, aiding in the treatment of medical disorders.

Within the pharmaceutical industry, HPLC plays a prominent role in quality control, ensuring that the prepared or manufactured products adhere to the standards set by drug regulatory bodies. In the food and beverage industry, HPLC is utilized for detecting and quantifying food analytes in samples based on their relative volatility and polarity, ensuring the safety and nutritional quality of food products. Hence, the increasing demand is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- The high cost of HPLC instruments is the significant challenge restricting market growth. The development of HPLC instruments has incorporated expensive automation features and data analysis software. As a result, these instruments come with a high cost, making them unaffordable for small research laboratories and certain research institutes. For instance, the Waters Alliance 2695 HPLC Separations Module (ELS 2420) System and Waters Alliance 2790 HPLC Separations Module with 996 PDA Detector offered by WATERS are priced at USD 14,900 and USD 11,999, respectively. Additionally, individual components like pumps, such as the Thermo Scientific Accela HPLC Autosampler and Pump from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., are also highly-priced, with a price of $7,900. The expensive nature of these instruments can pose financial challenges for many research facilities. Hence, the high cost of these instruments is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The In vitro fertilization (IVF) disposables market size is estimated to grow by USD 248.53 million at a CAGR of 7.66% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (clinics and hospitals), type (Petri dishes, tubes, catheters, kits, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The growing detection of infertility is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The blood-grouping reagents market size is estimated to grow by USD 456.95 million at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this end-user (hospitals and blood banks, clinical laboratories, and academic and research institutes), technique (PCR-based and microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing techniques, and serology), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,420.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., General Electric Co., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hitachi Ltd., IDEX Corp., JASCO International Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Orochem Technologies Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Restek Corp., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., Trajan Scientific Australia Pty Ltd., Waters Corp., and YMC Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global high-performance liquid chromatography (hplc) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Academic and research institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Academic and research institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 115: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 119: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 124: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 129: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 132: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Exhibit 134: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Key offerings

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 IDEX Corp.

Exhibit 142: IDEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: IDEX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: IDEX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: IDEX Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 JASCO International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: JASCO International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: JASCO International Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: JASCO International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 149: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 150: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 152: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.12 Orochem Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 154: Orochem Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Orochem Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Orochem Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Perkin Elmer Inc.

Exhibit 157: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 162: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Shimadzu Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 167: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Tosoh Corp.

Exhibit 172: Tosoh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Tosoh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Tosoh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Tosoh Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Waters Corp.

Exhibit 176: Waters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Waters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Waters Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Waters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Waters Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio