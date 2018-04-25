The Highest Profiting A-shares Game Company, 37 Interactive Entertainment Mobile Games' Revenue up 100.3% in 2017

37 Interactive Entertainment still ranks No.1 amongst all A-shares public game companies when it comes to net profit. The company continued to improve significantly in developing and publishing mobile games, with Yonghengjiyuan (Blades & Rings), Datianshizhijian H5 (Archangel H5), and Chuanqibaye mobile version (Legend of Conquest mobile version) as the most outstanding examples.

The management of 37 Interactive Entertainment has been equipped with rich experience in game development, publishing, and operation talents, which has led to the company's constant success.

The company's mobile games, with a total revenue of RMB 3.284 billion, up 100.3%, have become the main weapons in its versatile arsenal. According to the 2017-2018 Chinese Mobile Games Market Report presented by iiMedia Research, 37 Interactive Entertainment accounted for 5.2% of the market share in 2017, just below Tencent and NetEase. Moreover, the company's revenues gained from overseas mobile games business reached RMB 1 billion, up nearly 80%.

When it comes to the browser games market, 37 Interactive Entertainment has maintained its 2nd place preceded only by Tencent. Over the past year, around 28,000 new servers were launched, which is the highest amongst all platforms.

During the reporting period, 37 Interactive Entertainment acquired more than 86 million users for its mobile games. This raised its accumulated mobile games users to 189 million. With an abundance of quality products and a first-rate customer service system, the company provides its users with a diverse games library and favorable service, which leads to desirable DAU and retention rate.

Meanwhile, 37 Interactive Entertainment continued to develop its business in film & television, anime, music, literature, VR/AR, etc. in 2017. Reset, the company's science fiction suspense film, produced by Jackie Chan and directed by Korean director Chang, was released in June 2017. Forever Young, a film co-produced by 37 Interactive Entertainment and Hangzhou Southern Pictures, had garnered over RMB 700 million at the box office by the end of the reporting period. Till the End of the World, a critically-acclaimed film that tells a love story on Antarctica, has garnered over RMB 200 million at the box office. The King of Fighters: Destiny, a brand new CG anime series based on the world-renowned fighting game series of the same name, was also aired during the reporting period.

37 Interactive Entertainment's rapid growth over the past few years and its brilliant performance in overseas regions have attracted attention from international investors. In 2015, the company was listed as an MSCI A-shares index constituent stock. Shortly after UBS provided coverage of 37 Interactive Entertainment in 2017, Goldman Sachs named the company as one of the "Nifty 50" companies in accordance with its "New China" portfolio strategy.

37 Interactive Entertainment will continue to apply its core "Integration, Globalization, and Diversification" strategy to develop its business and build a globally-leading entertainment platform. The company will continue to consolidate its advantageous position in the gaming market. In the meantime, the fast-growing entertainment giant has been keen on extending its business territories, developing/exploiting quality IP, and developing pan-entertainment businesses, which will further stimulate the company's revenues in various ways.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-highest-profiting-a-shares-game-company-37-interactive-entertainment-mobile-games-revenue-up-100-3-in-2017--300636216.html

SOURCE 37 Interactive Entertainment