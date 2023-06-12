The Highly Anticipated Bitcoin Classic is Making Its Grand Entrance to Southwest Atlanta This Year, Bringing You the Ultimate Adult Basketball Tournament Experience

News provided by

The Bitcoin Classic

12 Jun, 2023, 08:57 ET

ATLANTA, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an unforgettable basketball tournament! Elite players from across the nation will clash head-to-head in the most innovative event of the summer. Witness unparalleled athleticism and skill, creating lifelong memories.

Mark your calendars for June 23 & 24, 2023, at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School. Doors open at 12 PM for heart-pounding action you won't want to miss.

Continue Reading
Atlanta's Ultimate Basketball Tournament
Atlanta's Ultimate Basketball Tournament
TBC Game Day Flyer
TBC Game Day Flyer

The Bitcoin Classic (TBC) is taking the tournament to new heights this year. More action, giveaways, and fun await! From the thrilling 3 Point Shooting Contest to captivating live music, this tournament promises an unforgettable experience that kickstarts your summer.

Join us in an atmosphere of excitement, camaraderie, and community. TBC is about more than the game; it's on a mission to raise awareness and understanding of bitcoin in minority communities.

The winning team will receive a $30K bitcoin prize powered by Cash App, setting them up for success in the digital landscape. TBC aims to bridge the financial gap in minority communities using the decentralized and democratic nature of bitcoin.

Cash App is thrilled to collaborate with TBC to broaden the understanding and availability of bitcoin within the community. The Bitcoin Classic received the Discovery Grant from Cash App's parent company, Block, Inc. This grant supports projects and organizations focused on bitcoin-related financial education and financial inclusion.

The funding has also contributed to the basketball court restoration at Atlanta's Brownwood Park, in partnership with local non-profit Art in the Paint. Block is proud to support infrastructure projects that empower communities and create economic opportunities.

Cash App has been an invaluable sponsor for the past two years, significantly contributing to the exposure and enlightenment surrounding bitcoin. We're honored to have them with us in Atlanta this year.

In addition to thrilling basketball matches, guest speakers will educate and empower attendees on bitcoin and its implications for their financial future.

Don't wait! Grab your tickets now on Eventbrite, as they're selling fast. Stay updated on the latest news and exclusive content by following us on Instagram and TikTok @thebitcoinclassic.

For media inquiries or more information, contact Founder Yusuf 'Sef' Abdul-Ali at [email protected] or 413-297-7372.

SOURCE The Bitcoin Classic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.