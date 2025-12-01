The Highly Anticipated Limelight Mammoth Officially Opens, Ushering in a New Era of Laid-Back Mountain Luxury in the Eastern Sierra

Steps from the Village Gondola, the all-electric property brings Limelight Hotels' signature adventure and elevated hospitality to Mammoth Lakes

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Mammoth, the newest property from Aspen One and the brand's first hotel in California, officially opens its doors today, welcoming travelers, adventurers, and the Mammoth Lakes community to a contemporary, sustainability-forward basecamp at the heart of the Eastern Sierra. Situated steps from The Village and the Village Gondola, with stunning views of the Sherwin mountain range, Limelight Mammoth debuts as a fresh, modern destination for discovery, connection, and year-round mountain adventure.

Limelight Mammoth blends comfort with purposeful design across 149 guestrooms, including 25 suites, and 15 private residences, offering smart storage solutions, modern kitchenettes, sweeping mountain views, and a relaxed alpine aesthetic. The 15 luxurious Limelight Residences Mammoth elevate the experience further, offering a home away from home. These spacious two- to five-bedroom retreats pair modern mountain architecture with refined, fully furnished interiors. They feature open living spaces, high-end kitchens, full laundry rooms, generous storage, and private elevators for added ease and privacy.

Additionally, the hotel and residences are proud to introduce Mammoth Lakes Mountain Club, the area's newest members-only ski and social club. Modeled after the beloved Aspen Mountain Club and Snowmass Mountain Club, it pairs refined comfort with unmatched mountain access. Members will enjoy exclusive amenities such as a stylish private lounge, outdoor terrace with firepits, all-day bar, semi-private workspaces, ski valet, personal lockers, gondola access, fitness center and pool privileges, dedicated parking, and a year-round calendar of exclusive events and experiences.

"This opening marks an exciting milestone for the Limelight brand as we continue to expand into the best locations within special destinations, bringing our signature warmth, sophistication, and community-driven spirit to the Sierra Nevada," said Evan Thomas, General Manager of Limelight Mammoth. "This incredible property is designed for travelers who seek adventure and meaningful connection. We're excited to welcome guests, members and locals to a space where inspired design, sustainability, and the natural beauty of Mammoth Lakes come together effortlessly."

Sustainability is foundational to the property and its design. It is also an expression of Aspen One's core values. Limelight Mammoth has been developed as an all‑electric hotel, powered by efficient heat pumps – a departure from traditional fossil fuel-based systems, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As the grid moves towards renewables, the building will naturally "green itself" over time. Reclaimed materials, native landscaping, and expansive windows connect the building to its alpine surroundings, while EV charging stations, an all-electric Audi fleet for guest use, and an efficient operations program underscore Aspen One's unwavering commitment to climate leadership.

Mountain Adventure Experiences

With the 2025-26 ski and snowboard season now underway at Mammoth Mountain, Limelight Mammoth's mountain adventure experiences are perfect for visitors of all kinds, offering guests unmatched convenience just steps from California's highest lift-served summit. The property offers immediate access to the best of Mammoth Lakes from winter skiing and snowboarding to summer hiking, mountain biking, and scenic gondola rides. Just steps from the hotel's entrance, guests can also enjoy access to The Village at Mammoth, a vibrant destination offering a variety of shops, local dining, and cultural experiences throughout the year that perfectly complement the stay.

At the social heart of the hotel, the Limelight Lounge serves as Mammoth's community living room. The all-day gathering space offers daily breakfast, après and dinner with views throughout. Evenings feature shareable plates that marries California freshness with an Italian soul, hand-stretched pizzas and alpine inspired cocktails. The Limelight Lounge will be the new hub for entertainment in town with the brand's signature Limelight Live music program to anchor the guest experience. Designed for seamless flow and connection, the Limelight Lounge transitions effortlessly from morning to après to evening, featuring local musicians and soulful DJ sets with a curated menu of delicious bites and drinks.

Limelight Hotels is partnering with BeachLife Festival and Aviator Nation Dreamland to celebrate the grand opening of Limelight Mammoth with Limelight Live on December 12th featuring performances by Fitz and The Tantrums, Two Feet, and special guests. More information here.

Set against the grand Sierra Nevada backdrop, Limelight Mammoth offers over 8,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space. From intimate boardrooms and creative breakout rooms to the expansive Ridgeline Ballroom, which can host up to 300 guests for receptions, and the panoramic Viewline Plaza, the hotel provides a variety of venues ideal for corporate retreats, celebrations, and milestone events.

Limelight Mammoth joins the growing Limelight Hotels portfolio, which includes properties in Aspen, Snowmass, Ketchum, Denver, most recently, Boulder, followed by Charleston in 2028, bringing its signature spirit of adventure-forward hospitality to California's most iconic mountain destination.

https://www.limelighthotels.com/mammoth

ABOUT LIMELIGHT HOTELS

Limelight Hotels by Aspen One provide authentic and contemporary connections to their communities and the adventures that surround them. Set in the heart of elevated and unique locations, each Limelight hotel is carefully designed with distinctive design and purposeful functionality, created to evoke a sense of place and a point of view. Current locations include four properties across Colorado in Aspen, Snowmass, Denver, and Boulder (opened August 2025); Ketchum, Idaho; Mammoth, California (opened December 2025); and Charleston, South Carolina (coming 2028). For more information, visit www.limelighthotels.com or follow @limelighthotel on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT ASPEN ONE

Aspen One renews the mind, body, and spirit with a portfolio that redefines luxury, adventure, and leisure. With world-class and innovative brands and businesses, including Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality, and Aspen Ventures, Aspen One propels the expansion of the Aspen ethos globally.

Whether it's Aspen Skiing Company providing unforgettable experiences at the confluence of nature, culture, and recreation across its four legendary mountains—Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk; or Aspen Hospitality elevating guest experiences in unforgettable ways by developing, owning, and operating a growing set of luxury and upper-scale hotels, private clubs, and branded residential properties in prime locations under The Nell and Limelight brands; Aspen One is deeply committed to providing unparalleled service, creative programming, community engagement, and unique opportunities for exploration. The company's commitment to innovation is central to its evolution, including Aspen Ventures' amplification of the Aspen brand globally through new business lines that embody its values and heritage such as Aspen Collection.

For more than 75 years, the Aspen brand and community has pointed its compass toward new paths, people, and possibilities—and today, as Aspen One, the future is limitless. The company is a leader in sustainability and advocacy, with a legacy of modeling leading-edge solutions and changing policy locally and globally. As a collection of brands driven by tightly held core values, Aspen One aims to inspire a better world. For more information, visit www.aspen.com.

