The Highly Anticipated Quantum Stake Token Launch is Upon Us!

The more QStake you own the greater in value your weekly rewards will be, the contract has specifically excluded wallets such as the burn address, liquidity and main project wallets to ensure that holders of the token are rewarded as much as possible. The QStake team are also addressing one of the limitations of other native token distribution systems, which is holders needing to sell tokens to see any profit. The QStake redistribution coupled with the weekly Quantum rewards system means that holders will experience higher weekly rewards from just earning and holding the redistributed tokens. The Quantum Staking wallet is also funded by a percentage of the poker table rakes, tournament entry fees and total house profit, this is a revolutionary system that rewards those who choose not to gamble but are quite happy to hold the token.