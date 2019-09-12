The HighWire with Del Bigtree's next episode: MOM VS. MEDICAL EXAMINER - Catie Clobes' Battle For Her Deceased Daughter's Brain Tissue

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week The HighWire with Del Bigtree will investigate the tragic case of Evee Clobes, a seemingly healthy six-month-old infant who died less than 48 hours after receiving a pair of vaccines in February of 2019.

Evee's mother, Catie Clobes, will join The HighWire, the weekly streaming fact-based medical news program of the Informed Consent Action Network, to tell the story of her young daughter's SIDS diagnosis and reveal how the medical examiner has refused to share additional brain tissue that may help determine her daughter's cause of death.

"This is a tragic example of how difficult it is to get any answers the moment you start to scratch the surface of many SIDS cases,'' says Del Bigtree, The HighWire's Emmy Award-winning host.

The HighWire traveled to Minnesota, and cameras rolled as Catie told her heartbreaking story of the days leading up to Evee's sudden death, terrifying moments in the hospital, and the uncertainty and aftermath parents face when this kind of tragedy strikes.

With over 2,000 American infants dying of SIDS every year, the number of parents with questions is growing. "Healthy babies don't just die all of a sudden," said Ms. Clobes, who has retained a vaccine injury attorney and neuropathologist, and is determined to get answers to what caused her daughter's untimely death.

"If you don't want to take 'I don't know' as an answer when your baby suddenly dies right after getting vaccines, you quickly find everybody sympathizes with you but nobody wants you digging any deeper," Bigtree, producer of the controversial documentary Vaxxed: From Coverup to Catastrophe says.

The HighWire with Del Bigtree streams every Thursday at 11am PST on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and it's website TheHighWire.com.

SOURCE The HighWire with Del Bigtree

Related Links

TheHighWire.com

