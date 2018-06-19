"Our customers are our top priority," says Raisman. "By joining THG, they will receive the same degree of customer service that they have come to expect, plus the additional capabilities and expertise available through THG."

"The experience and market relationships that Rick and his company bring to THG will continue to fuel the growth of our existing benefits division in the New England region," says Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome BAR to our expanding team."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has 58 offices in 17 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hilb-group-adds-bar-insurance-brokerage-inc-300667970.html

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hilbgroup.com

