The Hilb Group Adds DBR Group, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC (THG) announced today the acquisition of Massachusetts – based DBR Group, Inc. (DBR). The transaction became effective October 1, 2018.

Founded in 2004, DBR is an employee benefit and actuarial consulting firm providing a full range of benefits consulting and brokerage services to organizations of all sizes, including corporations, non-profits, Taft-Hartley funds, and public sector employers. DBR will continue to operate out of their Framingham, MA location under the direction of the founding leadership: Paul Desrosiers, Chris Bean and Jim Roche.

"Joining THG's team will allow our clients to access a wider range of products and services to address their emerging and evolving needs," said Paul Desrosiers. "We are excited to join THG and view this move as an excellent opportunity to build on DBR's success over the last 14 years"

"Paul, Chris, and Jim have an outstanding partnership and they bring significant expertise in large group benefits to our firm," said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. "I am pleased to welcome them and DBR's talented employee benefits professionals to our team."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has 60 offices in 17 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

