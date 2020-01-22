The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Maryland-Based Martens Johnson Insurance Agency, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Maryland-based Martens Johnson Insurance Agency, Inc. ("MJIA"). The transaction became effective January 1, 2020.

MJIA is a full-service insurance agency focused on the unique needs of the commercial transportation industry in the Maryland and Washington DC metro areas. MJIA's associates will continue to operate out of their current office under the management of Agency Leader, Bryan Johnson.

"After establishing a strong track record and solid customer relationships in our area, we gain new opportunity to add more customer solutions and resources as part of THG," said Johnson. "We are enthusiastic about the potential to grow in the THG organization."

"We look forward to partnering with the MJIA team," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "Their expertise and focus in the transportation industry will complement and strengthen THG's existing transportation practice."

About THG: THG is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

