The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Parallel Risk Advisors, LLC

RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired Maryland-based Parallel Risk Advisors, LLC. ("PRA"). The transaction became effective on January 1, 2021.

PRA is a commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) consulting and advisory firm specializing in the commercial real estate industry. As a part of the transaction, the three principals: Debbie Dorsch, Jessica Gray, and Eileen Hartzell and their associates will join THG's Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are committed to our clients and their unique needs," said Debbie Dorsch. "THG, the brand they offer, and the resources they provide will only strengthen our ability serve our clients."

"We are excited to welcome Debbie, Jessica, Eileen, and their team to THG," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "This terrific business brings significant risk management expertise to our Mid-Atlantic team."

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

