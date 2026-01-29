The Hill & Valley Forum 2026: Charting America's Technological Future Ahead of the Nation's 250th Anniversary

Forum to examine how America's innovation legacy can lead to sustained leadership for the next 250 years - strengthening resilience and opportunity for Americans

Bipartisan annual meeting convenes senior policymakers and technology leaders to chart the next era of U.S. innovation, industrial strength, and security

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hill & Valley Forum , a bipartisan, bicoastal alliance of technology accelerationists, will host its annual meeting on March 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Featuring speakers including Anduril's Trae Stephens, Foxconn's Young Liu and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon, this year's Forum will examine how America's innovation legacy can be translated into sustained technological and industrial leadership for the next 250 years - strengthening resilience and opportunity for every American.

The Hill & Valley Forum Founders: Christian Garrett, Jacob Helberg, Delian Asparouhov

"For 250 years, the American spirit has been defined by a relentless drive to build, to conquer frontiers, and to secure our sovereignty through unrivaled strength. The Hill & Valley Forum is where we reclaim that legacy, forging a steel-clad alliance between the halls of government and the engines of American industry," said Jacob Helberg, United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment and Co-Founder of The Hill & Valley Forum. "We are not merely 'innovating' for innovation's sake; we are mobilizing our national power to ensure that the next era of technological supremacy belongs to the American people and our allies - protecting our workers, our borders, and our future from those who seek to undermine us. This is the hour to rebuild our industrial might and ensure that American greatness remains the undisputed law of the land for the next 250 years."

The Forum's annual meeting brings together senior U.S. policymakers, defense and national security leaders, technology builders, and investors for substantive dialogue at the intersection of national security, emerging technology, and American economic competitiveness. No other private convening brings together as many sitting members of Congress and U.S. Senators - exceeding even the World Economic Forum, the Munich Security Conference, and the Reagan National Defense Forum.

"America's greatest technological advances have come when innovators and the government move in close alignment," said Christian Garrett, Partner at 137 Ventures and Co-Founder of The Hill & Valley Forum. "That partnership built Silicon Valley, underwrote U.S. victory in the First Cold War, and shaped the modern world. Technological superiority, anchored by trusted public-private partnerships, remain core pillars of national strength. The Hill & Valley Forum was established to rebuild that unity and turn it into action. The 2026 gathering will demonstrate how technology and government working closer together is a trend happening among Western countries around the world as well, and this framework can strengthen key relationships like we are seeing in NATO, Pax Silica, and more."

Technology leaders participating in the event include Trae Stephens (Anduril), Young Liu (Foxconn), Vinod Khosla (Khosla Ventures), Brad Lightcap (OpenAI), Shyam Sankar (Palantir Technologies), Eric Glyman (Ramp), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), and more. Additional speakers are still being confirmed and will be announced soon.

"This year's Forum will focus on how the United States and its allies deepen technology partnerships to lead across space, AI, defense, advanced manufacturing, and more," said Delian Asparouhov, Partner at Founders Fund, President and Co-Founder of Varda Space Industries, and Co-Founder of The Hill & Valley Forum. "Strong alliances are essential to sustaining technological leadership in the decades ahead. The defining challenge of this moment is not just innovation, but leadership - technological, industrial, and allied."

Entering its third year, The Hill & Valley Forum's daytime program will focus on how the United States and its allies are deepening partnerships to build, deploy, and scale advanced technologies. Programming will span the following themes:

Technological Leadership across AI, Defense, Healthcare and BioTech, Autonomous Vehicles and Robotics, Space, Software, and more. Industrial Leadership across Critical Minerals, Semiconductors, Advanced Manufacturing, and empowering SMBs. Alliance Leadership across NATO, the European Defense Reformation, the opportunity for allies to reindustrialize, Pax Silica, and more.

The event will be livestreamed at www.thehillandvalleyforum.com .

About The Hill & Valley Forum

The Hill & Valley Forum is a bipartisan, bicoastal alliance of technology accelerationists committed to advancing American economic leadership in an era of strategic competition. Founded by Jacob Helberg (United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment), Christian Garrett (Partner at 137 Ventures), and Delian Asparouhov (Partner at Founders Fund and President and Co-Founder of Varda Space Industries), The Hill & Valley Forum was established to rebuild the connective tissue between Washington and Silicon Valley - aligning policymakers, technology builders, investors, and national security leaders around the policies, capital, and capabilities required to maintain U.S. leadership in emerging technologies.

