The Hillman Companies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights:

Net sales increased 10.0% to $207.6 million compared to prior year net sales of $188.8 million

compared to prior year net sales of Income from operations was $9.1 million compared to the prior year income from operations of $3.1 million

compared to the prior year income from operations of Loss before income taxes was $7.5 million compared to the prior year pre-tax loss of $12.4 million

compared to the prior year pre-tax loss of Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 2.5% to $26.2 million compared to the prior year Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $25.5 million

increased 2.5% to compared to the prior year Adjusted EBITDA of Net working capital (current assets minus current liabilities) was $189.6 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $214.0 million at April 1, 2017

at compared to at Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities was $2.4 million compared to the prior year of $(4.6) million

"We had a strong start to fiscal year 2018 with top line growth of 10.0% as we benefited from the acquisition of ST Fastening Systems in late 2017, as well as the rollout of our key program to a significant new customer," commented Greg Gluchowski, President and CEO. "Operationally, integration activities are well underway with ST Fastening Systems, and our teams continued delivering superior customer service through the first quarter of 2018."

In addition, the Company expects to pursue a refinancing of some of its outstanding debt securities. Completion of any refinancing transaction is subject to uncertainties, including market conditions and other factors and there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a refinancing transaction on the anticipated terms or at all.

Conference Call Information

Date/Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Dial-In for U.S. and Canada: 1-888-346-3470

Conference call ID number: The Hillman Companies

Replay - Conference Call

Date/Time: Available until 8:00 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Dial-In for U.S. and Canada: 1-877-344-7529

Conference call ID number: 10120108

Webcast link: http://www.hillmangroup.com

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements related to acquisitions, refinancing, capital expenditures, resolution of pending litigation, and realization of deferred tax assets that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, plans and objectives of management for future operations. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "project," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events. Although we believe that the expectations, assumptions, and projections on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they nonetheless could prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those expectations, assumptions, and projections also could be inaccurate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause our strategy, planning, actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any strategy, planning, future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of a number of factors, including the risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" set forth in Item 1A of our annual report filed on Form 10-K. Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release; they should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other individual. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur or might be materially different from those discussed.

The Hillman Companies, Inc.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 26,000 customers. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a "small business" experience with "big business" efficiency.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at http://www.hillmangroup.com or call Investor Relations at (513) 851-4900, ext. 60292

THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss), GAAP Basis (dollars in thousands) Unaudited





Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 31, 2018

Thirteen Weeks

Ended April 1, 2017 Net sales $ 207,595

$ 188,779 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below) 109,590

101,594 Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,076

66,546 Depreciation 8,942

8,718 Amortization 9,723

9,472 Management fees to related party 128

133 Other income (981)

(784) Income from operations 9,117

3,100 Interest expense, net 13,571

12,477 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures 3,152

3,152 Investment income on trust common securities (95)

(95) Loss before income taxes (7,511)

(12,434) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,806

(5,750) Net loss $ (10,317)

$ (6,684) Net loss from above $ (10,317)

$ (6,684) Other comprehensive income:





Foreign currency translation adjustments (3,039)

2,038 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (3,039)

2,038 Comprehensive loss $ (13,356)

$ (4,646)

THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) Unaudited





March 31, 2018

December 30, 2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,234

$ 9,937 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $917 ($1,121 - 2017) 84,797

78,994 Inventories, net 240,241

219,479 Other current assets 7,071

11,850 Total current assets 337,343

320,260 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $103,964 ($98,674 - 2017) 164,780

153,143 Goodwill 619,976

620,503 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $142,275 ($132,659 - 2017) 682,904

693,195 Other assets 9,455

12,116 Total assets $ 1,814,458

$ 1,799,217 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 101,079

$ 74,051 Current portion of debt and capital leases 5,696

5,706 Accrued expenses:





Salaries and wages 12,475

9,784 Pricing allowances 4,709

5,908 Income and other taxes 3,571

4,146 Interest 4,549

9,717 Other accrued expenses 15,637

19,911 Total current liabilities 147,716

129,223 Long term debt 1,004,292

989,674 Deferred income taxes, net 148,706

145,728 Other non-current liabilities 7,051

7,189 Total liabilities $ 1,307,765

$ 1,271,814 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholder's Equity:





Preferred stock, $.01 par, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding at March 31,

2018 and December 31, 2017 —

— Common stock, $.01 par, 5,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31,

2018 and December 31, 2017 —

— Additional paid-in capital 552,020

551,518 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (15,751)

2,422 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,576)

(26,537) Total stockholder's equity 506,693

527,403 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 1,814,458

$ 1,799,217

THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) Unaudited





Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 31, 2018

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

April 1, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (10,317)

$ (6,684) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 18,665

18,190 Deferred income taxes 3,068

(5,888) Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 616

642 Stock-based compensation expense 487

598 Other non-cash interest and change in value of interest rate swap (1,057)

(459) Changes in operating items:





Accounts receivable (5,752)

(6,711) Inventories (22,208)

(11,624) Other assets (346)

(1,720) Accounts payable 27,423

13,097 Other accrued liabilities (8,160)

(4,027) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,419

(4,586) Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (20,994)

(10,386) Net cash used for investing activities (20,994)

(10,386) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of senior term loans (1,375)

(1,375) Borrowings on revolving credit loans 22,500

4,286 Repayments of revolving credit loans (7,000)

— Principal payments under capitalized lease obligations (42)

(54) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,083

2,857 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (211)

(7) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,703)

(12,122) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,937

14,106 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,234

$ 1,984 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Interest paid on junior subordinated debentures, net $ 3,057

$ 3,057 Interest paid 18,343

17,014 Income taxes paid 417

52

THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation Statement, Non-GAAP Basis (dollars in thousands) Unaudited



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and as such, should not be considered a measure of financial performance or condition, liquidity, or profitability. It should not be considered an alternative to GAAP-based net income or income from operations or operating cash flows. Further, because not all companies use identical calculations, amounts reflected by Hillman as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is included to satisfy a reporting obligation under our indenture. Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein does not include certain adjustments and pro forma run rate measures contemplated by our senior secured credit facilities and our indenture and may also include additional adjustments that were not applicable at the time of the offering of the senior notes governed by our indenture. Adjusted EBITDA is also one of the performance criteria for the Company's annual performance-based bonus plan. The reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA is presented below.







Thirteen

Weeks Ended Thirteen

Weeks Ended



March 31, April 1,



2018 2017 Net loss

$ (10,317) $ (6,684) Income tax provision (benefit)

2,806 (5,750) Interest expense, net

13,571 12,477 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures

3,152 3,152 Investment income on trust common securities

(95) (95) Depreciation

8,942 8,718 Amortization

9,723 9,472 EBITDA

27,782 21,290







Stock compensation expense

487 598 Management fees

128 133 Acquisition and integration expense

94 — Restructuring and other costs (1)

2,846 3,611 Anti-dumping duties

(4,128) 350 Mark-to-market adjustment on interest rate swaps

(1,057) (459) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 26,152 $ 25,523





1. Includes restructuring and other costs associated with the implementation of a new pricing program, restructuring our network of facilities in Canada, and start up costs for the hub facility located on the U.S. West Coast.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hillman-companies-inc-reports-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300640750.html

SOURCE The Hillman Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hillmangroup.com

