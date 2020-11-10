The Hills are Alive with the Sound of Motorcycles: Twisted Road Expands Its Demo-to-Own Program to the Texas Hill Country

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Road, the leading motorcycle rental community, is partnering with Destination Cycle to allow riders to take extended test rides before they purchase a bike. By allowing Destination Cycle to safely rent out their pre-owned motorcycle fleet, Twisted Road gives riders an opportunity to explore Texas Hill Country before adding a motorcycle to their garage.

"Choosing the right bike is an important decision," said Austin Rothbard, founder and CEO of Twisted Road. "We're enabling riders to try different motorcycles before they commit to their perfect bike."

Riders can rent any pre-owned motorcycle within Destination Cycle's inventory — from a Ducati Multistrada to a Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob. The Twisted Road insurance policy covers everything from rider and dealer liability to any damage that might happen during the ride.

"We're excited to be launching this program with Twisted Road," said Jason Herod, General Manager of Destination Cycle. "We enjoy seeing riders take our bikes out on the open road."

Twisted Road's demo-to-own program allows dealers to increase conversion without risk. With their secure insurance program, thorough rider background checks and verifications, and dealer inventory management platform, the company is helping dealers earn money on their existing inventory.

"We connect the motorcycle world — two wheels at a time — and I'm very excited that we're finding innovative ways to bring the community together," said Rothbard.

For more information on Twisted Road's program and to see all of the bikes listed for rent, please visit www.twistedroad.com

