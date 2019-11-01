"The Hills" Star Jason Wahler Named Co-Chair Of The Red Songbird Foundation, Pairs With Founder Hilary Roberts To Save A Life With New $100,000 Scholarship Program Towards Trauma, Mental Health, And/Or Substance Abuse Treatment

The scholarship application is open until November 15, and will provide one patient with the full continuum of care based on the individual's needs, typically ranging three to six months (detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization program, intensive outpatient program, and monitoring). Applications will be vetted by the clinical team at Beach House Treatment Center, where the treatment will take place. The scholarship winner will be announced on November 18. Click HERE to complete the application.

"I am so grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with my great friend Hilary, to give back and make a difference. I can't wait to help people in a way I never really have been able to in the past; by not only connecting them with respectable resources, but also easing the financial burden that treatment can bring on an individual or family. It's going to be so amazing to witness the transformations and empowerment first-hand."— Jason Wahler.

"22 years ago, I became sober. For the first six years, every day, I suffered tremendous PTSD from growing up with horrific Trauma. With the help of an incredible foundation, my life was saved, and I vowed that one day when I had the means and the platform, I would do the same. I want to give back, and now I get to."— Hilary Roberts.

ABOUT THE RED SONGBIRD FOUNDATION

The Red Songbird Foundation began its work in 2009. Ten years later, the foundation celebrates its official launch this year. Founded by Hilary Roberts, a survivor herself, the foundation aims to help survivors of trauma (caused by sexual, physical, and verbal abuse), mental health issues, and/or substance abuse. The Red Songbird Foundation provides counseling, assists members to enter treatment, and integrates members into support groups that specifically address their primary issues. Already having saved dozens of lives, it is their mission to continue their work and raise awareness in efforts to save more lives. It's Hilary's greatest wish to know that people have already been healed and continue to receive treatment in their journey to recovery, and that there are a lot more who will get the help they need as the awareness of the foundation grows. For more information please visit www.Redsongbird.org.

ABOUT BEACH HOUSE TREATMENT CENTER

The Beach House Treatment Center in Malibu, CA is the premier addiction treatment center specializing in treating drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues in a world class setting. Expert, professional integrated teams offer clients a customized program to address underlying diagnoses to promote wellness in body, mind, social environment and spirit. Approaching each client with the highest level of discretion, The Beach House clinical and medical directors work individually who are assigned a primary and secondary therapist, an addiction focused counselor, and a psychiatrist. For more information please visit www.beachhousetreatment.com/.

