The Hip Hook Gives The Gift Of Health & Wellness For The Holidays

Over decades of practice as a holistic physical therapist, Koth discovered that a tight iliacus muscle was an issue for the majority of her patients and most weren't even aware. The Hip Hook was developed so that her patients could release the muscle on their own, as effectively as hands on physical therapy.

"Everything is different about this year, including gift giving," commented Koth. "People should feel good about the gifts they give, and with the Hip Hook they are giving a gift that will actually do some good, by alleviating unwanted stress and tension in the lower body."

The Hip Hook is ideal for active adults like athletes, as well as sedentary adults, including seniors or anyone sitting for long periods of time throughout the day. With more of the population working and learning from home, prolonged sitting is more common, and ultimately causes more tension in the hip area.

Lying on the Hip Hook just a few minutes a day can provide long-term pain relief to the lower back, hips, tailbone, knees, and feet. The product also helps release tension in the hip flexor which is often at the root of pain and poor performance for athletes like runners, cyclists, CrossFit enthusiasts, yogis, and dancers.

While health and wellness are always a go-to category for gift giving - especially for those hard to buy for friends and family - the need is even greater this year. With stress at an all-time high due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an at home option for relieving tension is the perfect gift for 2020.

About Aletha

Aletha Health, led by founder Christine Koth, is focused on simple changes that can lead to serious results. The company's products and wisdom help uncover the real "why" behind pain, addressing the cause and not the symptoms. Their mission is to distill the complexities of health and wellness to its simplest form, making it easy to achieve the health desired in a world full of complexity. Ms. Koth has been aptly referred to as the "Iliacus Queen." She put the iliacus muscle on the map in her best-selling book, Tight Hip, Twisted Core – The Key to Unresolved Pain. Health shouldn't be hard, get ready to live with ease.

For more information visit alethahealth.com or christinekoth.com .

Contact:

November Rawlings

203-994-6047

[email protected]

SOURCE Hip Hook

Related Links

https://alethahealth.com/

